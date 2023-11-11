Why Elvis And Priscilla Presley Didn't Have More Kids After Lisa Marie

For some time, Elvis and Priscilla Presley had a hunk of burning love for each other. The couple's whirlwind romance lasted a couple of years, and together, they welcomed their one and only child, Lisa Marie Presley.

Elvis and Priscilla's love story began in 1959 when the rock 'n' roll artist was deployed in Germany, per Insider. The pair spent months together while Elvis served in the army, and it continued even after he returned home to the United States.

Nearly ten years after they first met, Priscilla and Elvis decided to tie the knot in Las Vegas in May 1967. Priscilla spilled details about the famous night to Vogue in 2016. "My wedding was very unusual. It was the people closest to us, and private, and that's how we wanted it. We didn't want a fan club. We didn't want a circus," she said.

Exactly nine months after their Vegas nuptials, the couple welcomed their only child, Lisa Marie. Elvis was overjoyed with Lisa Marie's birth as Priscilla recalled in her memoir, "Elvis and Me," from the moment the "Jailhouse Rock" singer first laid eyes on her, per People.

"Elvis came into the room and kissed me, thrilled that we had had a perfectly normal, healthy baby. Then he took us both in his arms and held us," she wrote. It was evident that Priscilla and Elvis loved Lisa Marie more than anything, which makes many wonder why the couple didn't have another child.