How Michael Jackson Once Helped O.J. Simpson At A Critical Point

This article includes a discussion of sexual assault allegations.

O.J. Simpson and Michael Jackson are two pop culture icons who both had infamous court cases but also happened to have a surprising connection.

On the 10-year anniversary of the King of Pop's death, Simpson paid homage to Jackson by posting a video to X, formerly Twitter. "Rest In Peace Michael," Simpson wrote in June 2019. In the clip, the former NFL running back explained how Jackson helped him out of a jam once, though he didn't say exactly when this happened. "My house was under siege by the media ... Michael found out, he called me, he said, 'O.J.! You've gotta take the kids up to Neverland Ranch," Simpson said in the clip filmed while he sat in a golf cart.

This trip likely happened around the time that Simpson was acquitted of the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman in October 1995. Simpson said he brought his children to Neverland Ranch to celebrate his daughter turning 10 years old, and she would've marked that milestone on October 17, 1995. "They were so excited. It was all they could talk about," a family friend said about the kids at the time, per the Chicago Tribune.

Afterward, Neverland Ranch became a destination that Simpson frequented with his kids and their friends through the years, as he told the Buffalo News in 2018. "This place was incredible, like being at the zoo and amusement park at the same time," he said.