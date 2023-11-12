The Real Reason Dominic Fike Spent Time Behind Bars

This article contains a discussion of addiction issues.

Dominic Fike spent more than "3 Nights" behind bars. The up-and-coming musician found himself in some legal issues at the cusp of becoming a big name in the music industry.

Born in Naples, Florida, Fike's childhood was anything but easy. His mother was frequently in and out of jail, and he and his siblings would often seek shelter with relatives, per Complex. Fike has been open about sharing how everyone around him was on heavy drugs. "I knew that drugs f***ed people up, but I just didn't connect it because the people I'd been around my whole life were always on drugs," he said. "[I'd see] people with no teeth and s***, I was like, 'That dude just has no teeth.'"

Despite his troubling childhood, Fike sought comfort in creating music. When he was in high school, he began releasing music on YouTube, but don't go searching for it now because Fike would constantly delete his posts. Over the next couple of years, he and a couple of friends created music that became relatively popular in their area.

However, Fike dropped it all and completely reinvented himself. In 2017, he dropped an EP titled "Don't Forget About Me" on SoundCloud that featured the smash hit track "3 Nights." The project quickly gained momentum as people fell in love with Fike's music, but unfortunately, he couldn't enjoy much of it because he was in jail.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).