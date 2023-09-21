Dominic Fike Made A Major Life Change For His Music Career
This article contains triggers for addiction.
Dominic Fike is a name you're going to want to remember because he has exploded in the entertainment scene and continues to be the talk of the town. That said, the singer had to do much more than hone his craft to welcome success — he also had to get sober.
Fike's rise to stardom has been interesting. His musical talents started at a young age when his mom bought him his first guitar. From then on, he worked hard to create music and play various gigs around town. According to Complex, the singer got in a bit of trouble after he was arrested in 2016 for battery of a police officer. "Wrong place, wrong time," he told the outlet of the incident. Even with his legal trouble, the musician grabbed the attention of music labels with his EP, "Don't Forget About Me," which he recorded during house arrest. After a bidding war, Fike secured a contract with Columbia Records while behind bars. Since then, there's been no stopping the young talent, who has played some of the biggest festivals — and even starred in the HBO show, "Euphoria."
Throughout his musical journey, Fike has been open about his involvement with drugs and alcohol,but he knew he had to pull it together if he was ever going to find success.
Dominic Fike got sober
Dominic Fike struggled with drugs since high school, and those bad habits continued as he rose to fame. Even after landing his life-changing role on "Euphoria," Fike relied heavily on drugs. He told Apple Music, "I was a drug addict, and coming on to a show that's, you know, mainly about drugs, is very difficult." Sam Levinson, the show's creator, attempted to get the "3 Nights" singer sober but didn't appear to have much luck. It wasn't until Fike made a change himself that things got better.
Starting his tour in 2023, Fike had a new sense of drive. He told Apple Music Live, "I had to get sober to do it [tour] as well. I showed up, and I was like — I think I was hungover and messed up, and I was so tired — everyone was like, 'Dom, you ready to sing? And I was about to cry. I was like, 'I don't want to sing. F**k you guys." Fike realized how many people were affected by his well-being and knew he had to shape up. Going into his 2023 tours, he decided to be the best version of himself, deciding he would not indulge in "cigarettes, sex, drugs, [or] alcohol." It hasn't been easy, but the musician has noticed a difference. He shared, "And that translated to this incredible live show we did at Coachella, and I'm riding off that high right now with that focus and that intention. That's how I'm moving for the rest of my life."
Getting sober hasn't been easy for Dominc Fike
Dominic Fike's road to being sober has not been easy. Growing up, he was surrounded by people struggling with drug addiction. He told Complex, "I knew that drugs f**jed people up, but I just didn't connect it because the people I'd been around my whole life were always on drugs." As Fike himself dealt with addiction, he realized how much it affected his career and became sober for his 2023 tour.
Still, being sober hasn't been easy for the "Euphoria" actor. In July 2023, he told ES, "I'm like a pretty bad drug addict. I'm not on drugs now. But I'll always be a drug addict ... It's genetic." Fike isn't naive that he comes from a long line of people who struggle with addiction. But as he has gotten sober, he realized that drinking and taking drugs affected him differently than others. He shared with The Guardian, "I'll be hanging with my boy Justin [Bieber] and he'll have a glass of tequila in his hand and it's funny. I'll be like: I wish I could do that ... be this huge pop star and have a drink and not have a bunch of anxiety. But I f**king can't do it: I tried." Now, Fike knows that the best way for him to succeed is cutting back on drugs and alcohol, and even though it hasn't been easy, he's been sober for several months.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).