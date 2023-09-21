Dominic Fike Made A Major Life Change For His Music Career

This article contains triggers for addiction.

Dominic Fike is a name you're going to want to remember because he has exploded in the entertainment scene and continues to be the talk of the town. That said, the singer had to do much more than hone his craft to welcome success — he also had to get sober.

Fike's rise to stardom has been interesting. His musical talents started at a young age when his mom bought him his first guitar. From then on, he worked hard to create music and play various gigs around town. According to Complex, the singer got in a bit of trouble after he was arrested in 2016 for battery of a police officer. "Wrong place, wrong time," he told the outlet of the incident. Even with his legal trouble, the musician grabbed the attention of music labels with his EP, "Don't Forget About Me," which he recorded during house arrest. After a bidding war, Fike secured a contract with Columbia Records while behind bars. Since then, there's been no stopping the young talent, who has played some of the biggest festivals — and even starred in the HBO show, "Euphoria."

Throughout his musical journey, Fike has been open about his involvement with drugs and alcohol,but he knew he had to pull it together if he was ever going to find success.