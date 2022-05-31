Dominic Fike Finally Addresses His Off-Screen Relationship With Euphoria Co-Star Hunter Schafer

Elliot + Jules = Forever????

"Euphoria" co-stars Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer first sparked romance rumors in January when the pair were spotted holding hands while out and about in West Hollywood, per E! News. It wasn't until February, however, that Fike confirmed what many fans had been thinking. In a bombshell post on his Instagram Stories, Fike penned the caption "Happy birthday happy birthday," along with an up-close and personal photo of the stars smooching (via Us Weekly).

As one can imagine, shortly after Fike posted the photo, many took to Twitter to let their thoughts be known. "HUNTER SCHAFER AND DOMINIC FIKE KISSING YES PLEASE OH MY GOD," one user wrote. Meanwhile, another fan couldn't believe their own eyes. "IS THAT DOMINIC FIKE KISSING HUNTER SCHAFER ON MY FEED??????" the user tweeted in disbelief. Still, some fans were green with envy. "Life sucks when u go on break to see hunter schafer and dominic fike kissing WHEN IS IT MY TURN TO KISS HUNTER SCHAFER," the fan penned. But now Fike is getting candid about the status of his relationship with Schafer and what he has to say might send some Fike/Schafer stans into a frenzy...