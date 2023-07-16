Why Dominic Fike Nearly Got Fired From Euphoria

"Euphoria" hoisted Dominic Fike onto a new level of fame, but his actions almost got him fired from the popular HBO series. Most "Euphoria" fans will agree that Zendaya's portrayal of Rue Bennett has brought the addicting HBO series the most attention. Since the show's 2019 premiere, the former Disney star has transformed into a serious dramatic actor, more than capable of portraying a troubled teen battling substance use. She also won over the voting body behind the Emmys, who've since awarded her two "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series" awards, per Vanity Fair.

However, Fike, a musician-turned-actor who plays Elliot, has also received great reviews for his work. According to Fandom, Elliot first appeared in a high-stakes scene with Rue, where they indulged in substances at a party. After Rue went into cardiac arrest, Elliot stepped in to save her with a remedy that was definitely not doctor-approved. Eventually, Elliot would prove to be a romantic rival for Jules, Rue's love interest (portrayed by Hunter Schafer). During an interview with Variety, Fike seemed eager for his character to disrupt Rue's love life. "I can't wait to see where people go with that and for all the hate messages I'll get on my Instagram... and going into hiding. I can't wait," he said.

That said, the "Euphoria" star almost ruined his chance of upending the show.