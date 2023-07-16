Why Dominic Fike Nearly Got Fired From Euphoria
"Euphoria" hoisted Dominic Fike onto a new level of fame, but his actions almost got him fired from the popular HBO series. Most "Euphoria" fans will agree that Zendaya's portrayal of Rue Bennett has brought the addicting HBO series the most attention. Since the show's 2019 premiere, the former Disney star has transformed into a serious dramatic actor, more than capable of portraying a troubled teen battling substance use. She also won over the voting body behind the Emmys, who've since awarded her two "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series" awards, per Vanity Fair.
However, Fike, a musician-turned-actor who plays Elliot, has also received great reviews for his work. According to Fandom, Elliot first appeared in a high-stakes scene with Rue, where they indulged in substances at a party. After Rue went into cardiac arrest, Elliot stepped in to save her with a remedy that was definitely not doctor-approved. Eventually, Elliot would prove to be a romantic rival for Jules, Rue's love interest (portrayed by Hunter Schafer). During an interview with Variety, Fike seemed eager for his character to disrupt Rue's love life. "I can't wait to see where people go with that and for all the hate messages I'll get on my Instagram... and going into hiding. I can't wait," he said.
That said, the "Euphoria" star almost ruined his chance of upending the show.
Dominic Fike dealt with substance use in his personal life
During an interview for Apple Music, Dominic Fike revealed that he was struggling with substance use during his first season of portraying Elliot. "I was a drug addict, and coming onto a show, you know, mainly about drugs is very difficult," shared Fike (via People). And although producer Sam Levinson attempted to get Fike a "sober coach" to help him through his struggles, he continued to indulge. "I was reprimanded for it," Fike continued. I almost, you know, got kicked off the show. They were like, 'Bro, you cannot be doing this.'" Fike also admitted that some of the takes he shot while high actually made it to HBO.
Through his career, Fike has always been candid about the role substances played in his life. When speaking with Complex, Fike candidly relayed the conditions in which he grew up. "I lived with this f***ing lady that was, like, a super crackhead," shared Fike. "When my mom was sending money for me to get s**t for school, she'd spend it on drugs, and I didn't know. That's why we didn't have A/C for like a year." He continued, "I knew that drugs f***ed people up, but I just didn't connect it because the people I'd been around my whole life were always on drugs. [I'd see] people with no teeth and s**t, I was like, 'That dude just has no teeth.'"
When you can see more of Dominic Fike on Euphoria
Dominic Fike is the latest "Euphoria" star to comment on the show's on-set atmosphere. But he wasn't the first! And given the recent controversy that's followed Sam Levinson-produced projects, he definitely won't be the last. What's more important, however, is that fans will be able to see more of his character once Season 3 of "Euphoria" airs. During his interview with People, Fike described the new episodes as "sick." However, it may be a while before viewers can judge for themselves.
Unfortunately, Season 3 of "Euphoria" won't air until 2025. In March, Colman Domingo, who previously appeared on "Euphoria," revealed that the show wouldn't return until 2024. "It takes so long because there are a lot of frames," shared Coleman to Extra TV. "If you look at the show, there are a lot of tiny, tiny scenes. Sam [Levinson] is very meticulous in such a gorgeous way. It's gonna be worth the wait." However, the return date was pushed until 2024, due in part to the current writer's strike that's taken over Hollywood. Couple that with the SAG-AFTRA strike that started on July 13, and it'll be probably a while before any fandoms get new installments of their fave scripted series.