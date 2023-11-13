Why So Many People Can't Stand Matty Healy

Throughout his career, The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has never shied away from voicing his opinions. From politics to the state of the world and pop culture, his opinions have made him quite a polarizing figure. In December 2016, he received praise for slamming the rise of conservative ideals, referencing Donald Trump's controversial presidential win and Brexit. "We see loads of young liberal, compassionate people every night, so this is our world," he said. "So when things go at odds of that, it's really confusing, and it makes you really f**king angry." In 2019, Healy was lauded again after he advocated for women's reproductive rights while performing in Alabama. Days before the band's performance, the state's governor, Kay Ivey, signed House Bill 314 into law, which virtually bans abortion.

"The reason I'm so angry is because I don't believe [the ban] is about the preservation of life. I believe it's about controlling women," he exclaimed to the crowd. When acknowledging the lawmakers behind the bill, Healy said: "You are a disgrace. You are not men of God. You are simply misogynistic wankers." While Healy has used his platform to highlight some of the world's injustices, he hasn't always been a saint. Throughout 2023, the singer-songwriter has received backlash from fans and his music peers for his problematic statements. Join us as we take a deep dive into why Healy isn't a fan favorite among music enthusiasts.