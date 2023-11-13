The Devastating Reason Keanu Reeves Doesn't Have Any Children

There's a reason Keanu Reeves is known as one of the nicest people in Hollywood. Nobody has a bad word to say about Reeves, with co-stars, crew, and even ex-girlfriends praising him to the skies. Even by Hollywood's high standards, the 59-year-old is a bona fide catch and appears to have it all. Still, despite having won the genetic lottery, Reeves has no kids to pass his DNA — and sizeable fortune — onto.

The actor's kindness, self-deprecation, and generosity are as legendary as the "Sad Keanu" meme that dominated social media throughout 2010. The paparazzi pic of a dejected-looking Reeves sitting alone on a park bench, staring forlornly at the ground, clasping a half-eaten sandwich in his hand, instantly sparked speculation over the cause of his apparent sorrow. Reeves finally put everybody out of their misery during an appearance on "The Late Show" in 2022.

"I'm just eating a sandwich, man!" Reeves told Stephen Colbert. "Ok. Ok. I was thinking. I had some stuff going on," he admitted, sharing, "I was hungry." In fairness, the actor has a lot to ponder. Reeves has suffered more than his fair share of tragedy in his life. His dad left when he was three and completely vanished when he was 13. "For sure, I think it's definitely traumatizing. But it's hard to know how [it affected me] because I don't know what the other life would have been, you know what I mean?" Reeves told The Guardian. Then, there's the heartbreaking reason he doesn't have kids.