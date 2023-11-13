The Devastating Reason Keanu Reeves Doesn't Have Any Children
There's a reason Keanu Reeves is known as one of the nicest people in Hollywood. Nobody has a bad word to say about Reeves, with co-stars, crew, and even ex-girlfriends praising him to the skies. Even by Hollywood's high standards, the 59-year-old is a bona fide catch and appears to have it all. Still, despite having won the genetic lottery, Reeves has no kids to pass his DNA — and sizeable fortune — onto.
The actor's kindness, self-deprecation, and generosity are as legendary as the "Sad Keanu" meme that dominated social media throughout 2010. The paparazzi pic of a dejected-looking Reeves sitting alone on a park bench, staring forlornly at the ground, clasping a half-eaten sandwich in his hand, instantly sparked speculation over the cause of his apparent sorrow. Reeves finally put everybody out of their misery during an appearance on "The Late Show" in 2022.
"I'm just eating a sandwich, man!" Reeves told Stephen Colbert. "Ok. Ok. I was thinking. I had some stuff going on," he admitted, sharing, "I was hungry." In fairness, the actor has a lot to ponder. Reeves has suffered more than his fair share of tragedy in his life. His dad left when he was three and completely vanished when he was 13. "For sure, I think it's definitely traumatizing. But it's hard to know how [it affected me] because I don't know what the other life would have been, you know what I mean?" Reeves told The Guardian. Then, there's the heartbreaking reason he doesn't have kids.
Double tragedy
The reason Keanu Reeves doesn't have children is heartbreaking. Per the Mirror, it was love at first sight when Reeves first set eyes on Jennifer Syme in 1998. The two embarked on a relationship, and a year later, she became pregnant. However, their baby, Ava Archer Syme-Reeves, arrived a month early and was stillborn. Paper reports that Syme suffered postnatal depression and struggled to deal with the loss. Things deteriorated between the couple, leading to their breakup; however, they remained close friends.
To add further to the tragedy, two years later, Syme smashed into three parked cars while driving under the influence and was thrown from her vehicle. First responders pronounced her dead at the scene. "When the people you love are gone, you're alone," Reeves told Parade in 2006 (via Today). "I miss being a part of their lives and them being a part of mine. I wonder what the present would be like if they were here — what we might have done together. I miss all the great things that will never be."
Reeves expressed his frustration. "It's not fair! It's absurd," he said. "I think, after loss, life requires an act of reclaiming," he continued. "You have to reject being overwhelmed. Life has to go on." Reeves told The Guardian that he channels his grief into the role of John Wick in the successful action franchise of the same name. He said sorrow and heartbreak never leave but "ebb and flow" over time.
Second shot at love
It's taken a while, but there's little to no chance of any "Sad Keanu" memes surfacing again any time soon. Keanu Reeves has found love again, and this time, he's hoping it's for keeps. When asked by People about the last time he felt true joy, Reeves didn't hesitate to answer. "A couple of days ago with my honey," he said. "We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together."
Reeves' "Honey" is the 49-year-old artist Alexandra Grant. Reeves and Grant were "longtime close friends" before becoming romantic partners. The couple made their red carpet debut in 2019 at the LACMA Art + Film Gala. "Keanu wants to openly share his life with her," a source told People. "He is extremely happy and grateful to have Alex in his life." The couple has collaborated on numerous projects, including Grant illustrating two of Reeves' books and launching a publishing company together.
Grant opened up about her relationship with Reeves in a 2019 Vogue interview. She shared that she has no issue with not adhering to the stereotypical image of an A-lister's partner. "I'm a 6ft 1in woman with white hair," Grant said. "You know, the idea of fitting in... If I wanted to look like Kim Kardashian, I would have to have surgery removing about a foot off my legs."