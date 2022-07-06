More Proof Keanu Reeves Is One Of The Nicest People In Hollywood
Tales of Keanu Reeves' do-gooder ways are, by now, legendary. Displays of the "John Wick" star's generosity and class have been heavily publicized over the last decade. In 2011, Reeves went viral after a video uploaded to YouTube captured him offering his subway seat to a female passenger toting a large bag. "Keanu Reeves is a gentleman ... who knew?," the uploader captioned it. The stories of Reeves' chivalry kept coming. In 2019, during the beginnings of the "Me Too" movement, fans began noticing that Reeves never touches women directly when posing together for photos — keeping his hands at a polite hover instead. Echoing most responses, a fan called Reeves a "respectful king" for the gesture.
In addition to his gentlemanly reputation, Reeves is hailed for his magnanimity. The "Bill & Ted" star revealed in 2009 to "Ladies Home Journal" (via Vogue) that he founded a private foundation "five or six years" ago to aid children's hospitals and in cancer research. "I don't like to attach my name to it, I just let the foundation do what it does," Reeves, whose sister battled leukemia per Vogue, said.
In July, another heartwarming tale involving Reeves' kindness has surfaced.
Not even airports dampen Keanu Reeves' fan friendliness
It sure seems like Keanu Reeves makes friends easily. TV producer Andrew Kimmel tweeted a joyous exchange between the "Matrix" star and a young fan over the July 4th weekend, writing that Reeves shared his flight from London to New York. "A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions," Kimmel tweeted, adding, "Keanu happily responded to every single one."
Snapping a photo of Reeves and the boy, Kimmel provided a detailed transcript of their conversation, including why he was in London ("filming a documentary"), where he lived ("LA"), and why he was in New York ("Gonna see a broadway show!"). Hilariously, Kimmel noted that the fan began running out of questions, "So Keanu started grilling him." The movie star's questions included, "What galleries did you go to in Paris? What was your favorite?") As Kimmel pointed out, Reeves' mood was commendably pleasant, especially as he had just finished an international flight. He added, "Little moments like this can make such a big difference in people's lives. We need more Keanus!"
Kimmel's followers, unsurprisingly, relished in his account of Reeves' fan interaction. "A random Keanu is a nice guy story always makes my day," one tweeted, while some others took pride in the actor's Canadian heritage. Whatever it is, Reeves has clearly got the right attitude!