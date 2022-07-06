More Proof Keanu Reeves Is One Of The Nicest People In Hollywood

Tales of Keanu Reeves' do-gooder ways are, by now, legendary. Displays of the "John Wick" star's generosity and class have been heavily publicized over the last decade. In 2011, Reeves went viral after a video uploaded to YouTube captured him offering his subway seat to a female passenger toting a large bag. "Keanu Reeves is a gentleman ... who knew?," the uploader captioned it. The stories of Reeves' chivalry kept coming. In 2019, during the beginnings of the "Me Too" movement, fans began noticing that Reeves never touches women directly when posing together for photos — keeping his hands at a polite hover instead. Echoing most responses, a fan called Reeves a "respectful king" for the gesture.

In addition to his gentlemanly reputation, Reeves is hailed for his magnanimity. The "Bill & Ted" star revealed in 2009 to "Ladies Home Journal" (via Vogue) that he founded a private foundation "five or six years" ago to aid children's hospitals and in cancer research. "I don't like to attach my name to it, I just let the foundation do what it does," Reeves, whose sister battled leukemia per Vogue, said.

In July, another heartwarming tale involving Reeves' kindness has surfaced.