Johnny Depp's Lawyers Finally Respond To Criticism From The #MeToo Movement

After accusations that his court victory set a precedent for the return of not believing women, Johnny Depp's lawyers finally responded to criticism from the #MeToo movement, to which Amber Heard is tied as an ACLU ambassador "for women's rights, with a focus on gender-based violence," per The Washington Post. Conservative mouthpiece Meghan McCain celebrated Depp's victory. "#MeToo is dead. Helluva job @ACLU," she wrote in a since-deleted tweet (via CNN). The Hollywood Reporter pointed out there'd been a wall of silence for Heard in Hollywood — a stark contrast to everybody condemning Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby's actions and publicly supporting their victims.

Depp's attorneys explained the marked difference. Camille Vasquez said that Heard's statements she'd made in the past came back to haunt her and ultimately were her downfall. It was something on which Vasquez focused heavily during her cross-examination. "I think the jury got to see — and the world got to see — and hear from Ms. Heard in that relationship on every single topic," she told George Stephanopoulos on "Good Morning America." Ben Chew pointed out that Depp had taken "ownership" for his past egregious actions, whereas Heard played the victim card. "She had an answer for everything, and she wasn't taking accountability for anything," he said.

Meanwhile, #MeToo founder Tarana Burke vowed the verdict meant nothing for the campaign's momentum and future. "You can't kill us. We are beyond the hashtag. We are a movement," Burke tweeted. "The 'me too' movement isn't dead. The system is dead."