Johnny Depp's Team Has Brutal Words About Amber Heard's Testimony

Amber Heard has taken the stand in the defamation trial involving her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, and her testimony is being bashed by Depp's team. Heard took the witness stand on May 4 and made several startling claims about her marriage to Depp — which lasted from 2015 to 2016. For one, Heard alleged that Depp became sexually violent during a May 2013 vacation after he accused her of stealing his cocaine, according to ET. The outlet reports that the "Aquaman" star claimed Depp performed a "cavity search" on her in an attempt to locate the missing drugs. "He said he was looking for his drugs, his cocaine, his coke," Heard testified. "I was wondering how I, somebody who didn't do cocaine and was against it, that was in and of itself causing problems in the relationship."

Following Heard's time on the stand, Depp's team released a statement blasting the actor for her recollection of events. Depp's team had brutal words for the actor, and they are seemingly not backing down.