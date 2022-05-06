Johnny Depp's Team Has Brutal Words About Amber Heard's Testimony
Amber Heard has taken the stand in the defamation trial involving her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, and her testimony is being bashed by Depp's team. Heard took the witness stand on May 4 and made several startling claims about her marriage to Depp — which lasted from 2015 to 2016. For one, Heard alleged that Depp became sexually violent during a May 2013 vacation after he accused her of stealing his cocaine, according to ET. The outlet reports that the "Aquaman" star claimed Depp performed a "cavity search" on her in an attempt to locate the missing drugs. "He said he was looking for his drugs, his cocaine, his coke," Heard testified. "I was wondering how I, somebody who didn't do cocaine and was against it, that was in and of itself causing problems in the relationship."
Following Heard's time on the stand, Depp's team released a statement blasting the actor for her recollection of events. Depp's team had brutal words for the actor, and they are seemingly not backing down.
Johnny Depp's team slams Amber Heard's testimony as performative
In response to Amber Heard's testimony, Johnny Depp's team has released a statement addressing claims made by the "Paranoia" star's allegations. Depp's team insists that Heard's time on the stand was nothing more than the entertainer making use of her acting skills. As Page Six reports, Depp's team called Heard's testimony "the performance of her life." The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star's team further alleged that Heard's claims of abuse have become more elaborate over time.
"While Ms. Heard's stories have continued to grow new and convenient details, Mr. Depp's recollections have remained exactly the same throughout the six painful years since her first allegations were made," the statement reads. Heard's team has since responded to Depp's statement, suggesting that Depp's defense was falling apart and that they should adjust their legal tactics, instead of victim-blaming.
The assertion from Depp's team should come as no surprise, as his attorneys made similar arguments during opening statements. His co-counsel, Camille Vasquez, told jurors at the start of the trial that Heard stepped into the "role of a lifetime" after she implied the initial abuse allegations against Depp in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed.