Extremely Troubling Claims About Johnny Depp Surface As Trial Takes A Turn

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

The highly-publicized defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is far from over. Depp already took the stand, and his legal team made his case. It's now Heard's camp's turn to disprove the other party's claims. But the more we learn about what supposedly happened between the two in the past, the more convoluted the case seems to become.

When Depp delivered his testimony, he strongly denied his ex-wife's claims that he had sexually assaulted and physically abused her, saying that "the only person I've abused in my life is myself," per Inside Edition. The actor said that Heard's accusations blindsided him, as he never reached "the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way." He also claimed that he never "struck any woman in my life," per The New York Times. The people close to Depp, including his bodyguard, Travis McGivern, corroborated his statements, alleging that it was Heard who was the abusive one in the relationship.

After 13 days of testimony, Depp's legal team rested their case, with forensic accountant Mike Spindler concluding that the actor "suffered lost earnings of approximately $40 million," per CNN, from the allegedly defamatory Washington Post op-ed piece that spawned the entire trial. With Heard's team now opposing Depp's claims, the case has become more difficult to follow.