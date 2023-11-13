TikTok Star Alix Earle Lives A Wildly Lavish Life

The Alix Earle Effect has taken the world by storm. The TikTok star staked her claim as one of social media's most powerful people by outranking stars like Mr. Beast and Taylor Swift in Piper Sandler's 2023 "Taking Stock with Teens" Influencers category. What makes this feat even more remarkable is that Earle did not even feature in 2022's top ten contenders. The up-and-coming social media star has rapidly climbed the ranks, amassing a TikTok following of over 9 million with nearly 650 million likes.

Earle mastered the art of creating a sense of familiarity with her "Get ready with me" (GRWM) vlogs while chatting about topics like her journey with acne and her decision to have plastic surgery. Instead of shying away, she spoke candidly about her breast augmentation surgery. She explained, "From the start, I decided I was going to be open with this, especially on social media ... If you're paying to get something done, wouldn't you want people to notice? Like, I paid all that money for a surgery, and no one noticed anything different about me — I'd be pissed."

Earle definitely has the bank account to splurge. Forbes estimates that the influencer is worth a solid $5 million. That's not too shabby for someone who graduated in May 2023 with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing. But Earle also gives back and showed heart when she provided scholarships for business students in June. Of course, her fortune also came in handy when she and her friends celebrated their academic achievements in style.