Why Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi And Chelsea Lazkani Can't Stand Each Other

Bre Tiesi and Chelsea Lazkani are not sold on each other.

Ever since "Selling Sunset" premiered, people have been grabbing their popcorn buckets and sitting on the edge of their seats to watch real estate agents go head to head — oh, and sell houses too. From Christine Quinn and Chrishell Stause's drama to Stause and Nicole Young battling it out, the show has had some iconic feuds. However, these feuds have had nothing on Tiesi and Lazkani. Ever since Tiesi joined "Selling Sunset," the two agents have been clashing non-stop.

Lazkani was the first to make a splash on the Netflix reality show when she joined the cast in Season 5. Quickly making friends with ex-castmate Christine Quinn, Lazkani was not shy about sharing her opinions on work and other agents. In 2022, the real estate agent shared with Vogue, "I'm intentional with the words that come out of my mouth. Some people may find that obnoxious or cocky, but it's not that at all. It's about embodying confidence that I think is going to translate into positive energy."

While the other agents have seemed to become used to Lazkani's direct demeanor, there's one new agent who has fought back. Tiesi joined the "Selling Sunset" just one season after Lazkani. Unlike many of the other real estate agents, some fans may have recognized Tiesi as she and Nick Cannon, who famously has several kids, welcomed a child together. Tiesi's ties to Cannon mean many people have preconceived notions about her, and Lazkani was definitely one of them.