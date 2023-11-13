Everything We Know About Taylor Swift's Squad

Ever since her "Bad Blood" video debuted in 2015, there's been a lot of buzz about who exactly is in Taylor Swift's squad. The video featured several high-profile celebrities like Zendaya, Selena Gomez, and Karlie Kloss as sexy superheroes taking vengeance on their enemies. While many of the A-listers in the film continue to be on Swift's A-team, others have fallen by the wayside more or less. Zendaya reportedly wasn't on speaking terms with Tay after siding with Kimye amidst their beef, and Karlie Kloss was pretty much ex-communicated from the girl group (but we'll get to that in a bit).

As of late, Swift has seemingly added quite a few members to her growing clique. From Victoria's Secret models, actors, and maybe even Travis Kelce's mother, the list is growing for the pack of women who consider themselves Swifties. But we've got to ask — what exactly does it entail to be a part of this exclusive girl squad? For Swift, she says the group may be a way to make up for being far from the popular girl at recess. In the prologue to her album "1989 (Taylor's Version)," the Grammy award-winning artist admitted via Billboard: "You, who knew that maybe a girl who surrounds herself with female friends in adulthood is making up for a lack of them in childhood (not starting a tyrannical hot girl cult)."

Cult or not, we're breaking down who's in (and who's been kicked out) of the infamous group of women making up Taylor Swift's squad.