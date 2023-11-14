Gwyneth Paltrow's Role As A Stepmother Hasn't Been Easy

Gwyneth Paltrow has a knack for making everything look easy. Her "conscious uncoupling" from her husband, Chris Martin, seemed painless, and the co-parenting of their kids, Apple and Moses Martin, appeared effortless. Still, it's not been all plain sailing for Paltrow. She's faced the same challenges as many other women regarding being a stepmother.

Paltrow was cast as "Bonus Mom" after marrying "Glee" co-creator Brad Falchuk in September 2018. Every gushing detail of their big day was posted on her lifestyle website, Goop. Apparently, "the gods complied on GP's wedding day" to produce perfect weather. Guests "dined alfresco" under glittering lights, and Paltrow wore a dress that "defies adjectives." Falchuk and Paltrow's children also took part in the celebration.

Falchuk has two kids from his previous marriage to TV producer Suzanne Bukinik. The couple wed in 2003 and welcomed two children, Brody and Isabella, before splitting in 2013. A year later, Paltrow and Falchuk, who met on the set of "Glee" in 2010, were reportedly caught frolicking during a romantic vacay in Utah. In January 2018, Falchuk and Paltrow announced their engagement on the front cover of Goop. It seemed like a regular fairytale romance, but Falchuk and Paltrow's marriage isn't the most conventional. The actor told InStyle they waited a year to move in together as they wanted "to let everybody [in the family] take it in and let the dust settle." Still, the twelve-month delay didn't make being a stepmom any easier for Paltrow.