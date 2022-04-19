Gwyneth Paltrow Recalls The Moment She Absolutely Mortified Her Children

Gwyneth Paltrow's children seem to have had an easy relationship with their stepfather Brad Falchuk. The family appears to be enjoying their blended situation, like when Paltrow's children Moses and Apple Martin were spotted on a casual walk with the "Glee" co-creator in 2019, per Hollywood Life. Paltrow showcased fond memories of her blended family in a touching January 3 Instagram photo carousel. "The best parts of 2021," Paltrow wrote, including "being married to my guy," and "being a mom and stepmom to four incredible people I love deeply" as the highlights of her year.

Paltrow credits the smooth transition for her children to taking it slow after her "conscious uncoupling" from their father, Chris Martin, in 2014. Although the couple married in September 2018, Paltrow revealed on a 2019 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" that they waited before moving in together. "We were just trying to be mindful [of our kids] and give them a little space and not move too quickly," Paltrow divulged, per Us Weekly. Falchuk also has two children from his previous marriage to Suzanne Falchuk.

Comfortable as the Paltrow-Falchuk brood may be these days, there are always awkward moments in every family's household. Paltrow recently opened up about an incident with a photo that made her children cringe.