Gwyneth Paltrow Recalls The Moment She Absolutely Mortified Her Children
Gwyneth Paltrow's children seem to have had an easy relationship with their stepfather Brad Falchuk. The family appears to be enjoying their blended situation, like when Paltrow's children Moses and Apple Martin were spotted on a casual walk with the "Glee" co-creator in 2019, per Hollywood Life. Paltrow showcased fond memories of her blended family in a touching January 3 Instagram photo carousel. "The best parts of 2021," Paltrow wrote, including "being married to my guy," and "being a mom and stepmom to four incredible people I love deeply" as the highlights of her year.
Paltrow credits the smooth transition for her children to taking it slow after her "conscious uncoupling" from their father, Chris Martin, in 2014. Although the couple married in September 2018, Paltrow revealed on a 2019 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" that they waited before moving in together. "We were just trying to be mindful [of our kids] and give them a little space and not move too quickly," Paltrow divulged, per Us Weekly. Falchuk also has two children from his previous marriage to Suzanne Falchuk.
Comfortable as the Paltrow-Falchuk brood may be these days, there are always awkward moments in every family's household. Paltrow recently opened up about an incident with a photo that made her children cringe.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk love each other's children
Seeing a shirtless photo of one's stepdad can leave a person shooketh, and that was certainly the case for Gwyneth Paltrow's children Moses and Apple Martin with their stepfather Brad Falchuk. In an April 18 newsletter for her company Goop, Paltrow elaborated on the cringe encounter. "My lock screen was a picture of Brad [Falchuk] without his shirt on. And my kids were so traumatized that they picked up the phone and took this selfie," she said, per E! News. According to the outlet, the selfie that now serves as Paltrow's lock screen is of Apple and Moses.
Although Falchuk and Paltrow seem to be having great fun with their new blended family, Paltrow said in a 2018 Howard Stern Show interview that it won't get any larger. "Neither of us want more kids," Paltrow shared, per US Weekly. "We're on the same team." That isn't to say Paltrow doesn't enjoy being a stepmother herself to Falchuk's children, Brody and Isabella. Admitting initial self-doubt on a March 2021 episode of her "The goop Podcast," Paltrow said that at first (via People), "I was like, 'S***, I have no idea how to do this. There's nothing to read. What do I do? Where do I step in? Where do I not?'" However, Paltrow is grateful for the experience. "It's been a really interesting challenge for me and I love them," she said, adding, "I've learned so much about myself through the process."