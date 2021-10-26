Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals How She Almost Died While Giving Birth
Gwyneth Paltrow is amongst Hollywood royalty. The famed actor, who began her career in 1989, rose to fame in films such as 1995's "Seven" and 1998's "Shakespeare in Love." Since then, Paltrow has cemented her legacy on-screen with her persuasive performances and bedazzling aura. On top of her phenomenal acting career, Paltrow is also an entrepreneur, starting the lifestyle brand, Goop, in 2008.
Since the launch of Goop, the company has expanded into the realms of beauty, fashion, and wellness products. Paltrow was also able to launch brick-and-mortar stores in Los Angeles, Sag Harbor, Montecito, and Mauna Lani, per the company's official website. If that wasn't enough, Paltrow is also the mother of two children — daughter Apple and son Moses — with ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.
Paltrow and Martin tied the knot in 2003, but eventually divorced in 2016. And, while the couple co-parents their two children, Paltrow has noted that it's "not as good as It looks" from time to time (per People). But, although the actor has to deal with the emotional tumult from co-parenting, nothing compares to the physical pain she experienced when giving birth to Apple. Here's what she had to say about her startling revelation.
Gwyneth Paltrow recalls 'almost' dying during daughter Apple's birth
Gwyneth Paltrow is one of the hardest working women in Hollywood. As she made her name on the big screen in the late 1990s to early 2000s, she soon dialed back her career in favor of entrepreneurship and motherhood. In 2004, she gave birth to her first child, daughter Apple, in what she described as a "crazy" experience.
"My daughter was an emergency, it was crazy, we almost died. It was like not good," Paltrow recently revealed on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast (via Page Six). The actor, who had Cesareans sections for both Apple and son Moses, also got candid about the wound the procedure left on her body. "Anyway, there's a big scar across your body, and you're like, 'Oh wow, that didn't used to be there,'" she stated. "And it's not that it's bad or you want to judge it, but you're just like, 'Oh, my God.'"
In 2006, the actor gave birth to Moses, just years before the advent of social media. And since social media can often be a toxic place, it thankfully did not exist during Paltrow's childbearing years. "Thank God there wasn't Instagram when I had babies because now it's like if I see someone, 'Oh, I just gave birth two weeks ago and I have a completely washboard stomach,' and I'm like, 'Wow that's not what I [looked like],'" she opined.