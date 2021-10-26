Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals How She Almost Died While Giving Birth

Gwyneth Paltrow is amongst Hollywood royalty. The famed actor, who began her career in 1989, rose to fame in films such as 1995's "Seven" and 1998's "Shakespeare in Love." Since then, Paltrow has cemented her legacy on-screen with her persuasive performances and bedazzling aura. On top of her phenomenal acting career, Paltrow is also an entrepreneur, starting the lifestyle brand, Goop, in 2008.

Since the launch of Goop, the company has expanded into the realms of beauty, fashion, and wellness products. Paltrow was also able to launch brick-and-mortar stores in Los Angeles, Sag Harbor, Montecito, and Mauna Lani, per the company's official website. If that wasn't enough, Paltrow is also the mother of two children — daughter Apple and son Moses — with ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Paltrow and Martin tied the knot in 2003, but eventually divorced in 2016. And, while the couple co-parents their two children, Paltrow has noted that it's "not as good as It looks" from time to time (per People). But, although the actor has to deal with the emotional tumult from co-parenting, nothing compares to the physical pain she experienced when giving birth to Apple. Here's what she had to say about her startling revelation.