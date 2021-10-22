The Real Reason Gwyneth Paltrow Moved Into Ellen DeGeneres' Guest House

Gwyneth Paltrow is not shy about discussing her relationships with her A-list friends. The "Iron Man" actor has mentioned her friendship with Beyonce on multiple occasions on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show. Her frequent appearances on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" have led to Paltrow and DeGeneres forming a friendship themselves.

In 2019, the Goop creator used an appearance on another talk show, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to discuss why it took so long to move in with her husband, Brad Falchuk. The two married in 2018 but did not live in the same house together until 2019, per Today. "I think because we each have two teenage children, whom we love very much, but we were just trying to be mindful and give them a little space and not move too quickly," Paltrow told Jimmy Kimmel. According to Paltrow, living in a separate house from her spouse made her the envy of her friends. "Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn't change a thing," she told The Sunday Times.

DeGeneres had some cohabitating issues of her own when she moved in with a celebrity friend in May. The comedian moved into Courtney Cox's house while her own home was up for sale, per Page Six. DeGeneres was jokingly labeled a "terrible roommate" by the "Friends" star because she took over Cox's side of the bathroom. Through all of this, how did Paltrow wind up living in DeGeneres' home?