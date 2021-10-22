The Real Reason Gwyneth Paltrow Moved Into Ellen DeGeneres' Guest House
Gwyneth Paltrow is not shy about discussing her relationships with her A-list friends. The "Iron Man" actor has mentioned her friendship with Beyonce on multiple occasions on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show. Her frequent appearances on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" have led to Paltrow and DeGeneres forming a friendship themselves.
In 2019, the Goop creator used an appearance on another talk show, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to discuss why it took so long to move in with her husband, Brad Falchuk. The two married in 2018 but did not live in the same house together until 2019, per Today. "I think because we each have two teenage children, whom we love very much, but we were just trying to be mindful and give them a little space and not move too quickly," Paltrow told Jimmy Kimmel. According to Paltrow, living in a separate house from her spouse made her the envy of her friends. "Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn't change a thing," she told The Sunday Times.
DeGeneres had some cohabitating issues of her own when she moved in with a celebrity friend in May. The comedian moved into Courtney Cox's house while her own home was up for sale, per Page Six. DeGeneres was jokingly labeled a "terrible roommate" by the "Friends" star because she took over Cox's side of the bathroom. Through all of this, how did Paltrow wind up living in DeGeneres' home?
How Gwyneth Paltrow upset her neighbors
During Gwyneth Paltrow's October 21 appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," it was revealed that the actor had been living with the talk show host. "We hang out. And you have been staying in our guest house," Ellen DeGeneres said. The "Se7en" star turned to DeGeneres for shelter. "I've been trying to build this house, and it's been very delayed, and I literally will knock on her door and be like, 'Can I please have a roof over my head for the night,'" Paltrow jokingly said. To show her appreciation for the hospitality, the actor bought DeGeneres a coffee maker which was also a subtle hint. "You acted like it was a gift, but really it was because you didn't like ours," DeGeneres quipped.
Paltrow and Brad Falchuk originally bought their home in 2016 for $4.9 million in the prestigious Montecito community in California, per the Daily Mail. In addition to DeGeneres, Paltrow's neighbors included Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey, and other notable A-listers. A lot of work needed to be done on the home, and Paltrow decided to buy two nearby plots of land to build a massive mansion. This ruffled the feathers of some of the actor's affluent neighbors. "She's created an uproar with neighbors on all three sides," a source told Page Six at the time, in 2017. Luckily, she stayed on good terms with DeGeneres while her home was being completed.