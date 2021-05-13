The Reason Ellen DeGeneres Is Ending Her Show Might Not Be What You Think - Exclusive

Ellen DeGeneres announced on May 12 that "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" will be coming to an end after almost 20 years as she revealed she'd be pulling the plug on the series at the end of Season 19, which is set to air in 2022. The star confirmed the news in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where she suggested she'd be open to taking on more movie roles after leaving hosting duties behind.

"When you're a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore," DeGeneres told the outlet. She also shut down speculation she was ending things because of the drama that surrounded the series during summer 2020. "It almost impacted the show. It was very hurtful to me. I mean, very," she said, "But if I was quitting the show because of that, I wouldn't have come back this season. So, it's not why I'm stopping."

As fans of the show will likely already know, BuzzFeed News published a bombshell report in July 2020 in which several current and former employees claimed there was a "toxic" workplace behind the scenes at the show. The claims were investigated and three executive producers left the show (per Vulture), while DeGeneres addressed the situation during her first monologue of Season 18 in September 2020.

But why is DeGeneres really calling time on her once beloved show? Read on for the details.