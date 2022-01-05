Gwyneth Paltrow Proves Daughter Apple Is Practically Her Twin
While there's no doubt that Gwyneth Paltrow is someone who has gotten a lot of attention in her life for her successful Hollywood career — and, of course, all of the accolades she's collected over the years — if there's one role that is the most important in her life, it's her role as a mother. Paltrow shares two children with her ex Chris Martin: Apple and Moses. She's also stepmom to husband Brad Falchuk's two children Brody and Isabella, as well.
Back in 2020, Apple conducted a joint interview with her mother and grandmother Blythe Danner for her mother's lifestyle site, Goop. When she asked them at which age did they feel "the prettiest," Paltrow responded that it was sometime in her mid-30s. She said (via People), "It's definitely a process and I think when you see your face start to change you don't necessarily feel your best self externally. But the irony is it's that time in your life when you actually really like yourself and love yourself. So you sort of internally feel really beautiful."
Well, the Apple sure doesn't fall far from the tree, especially when it comes to the beauty and shared genes in Paltrow's family. As a matter of fact, the actor recently shared several photos from 2021 — including one of daughter Apple, in which she is the spitting image of Paltrow.
Apple Martin looks exactly like mom Gwyneth Paltrow in a new Instagram photo
Just like so many other people on social media, Gwyneth Paltrow took to her Instagram account to share some of her highlights from this past year, which included memories she made with famous friends like Cameron Diaz, her husband, Brad Falchuk, her two stepchildren, and of course her kids, Apple and Moses Martin. "The best parts of 2021; loving my friends with all my heart, the noodle donut at @lunasia.dimsum, being married to my guy, getting to travel a bit, and being a mom and stepmom to four incredible people I love deeply," she captioned the Instagram post. "I wish you all love and joy and abundance and great things this year!"
But if there's one photo that a lot of people can't get over, it's one of Paltrow's mother Blythe Danner sharing a kiss and hug with Apple, who looks exactly like her own famous mother. "The one with Apple and Blythe," one fan gushed. It's not hard to see the family resemblance between Apple and Paltrow: They share the same long, blond hair, oval face shape, and prominent cheek bones. Apple and her grandmother both have the same content smiles on their faces.
Of course, this isn't the first time that the internet has noticed that Apple looks like a carbon copy of the "Shakespeare in Love" star, according to Us Weekly. Last September, she also shared a photo of a selfie with Apple on Instagram and captioned it with, "Oh man do I love you." And oh man, she's certainly making people do a double take.