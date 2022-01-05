Gwyneth Paltrow Proves Daughter Apple Is Practically Her Twin

While there's no doubt that Gwyneth Paltrow is someone who has gotten a lot of attention in her life for her successful Hollywood career — and, of course, all of the accolades she's collected over the years — if there's one role that is the most important in her life, it's her role as a mother. Paltrow shares two children with her ex Chris Martin: Apple and Moses. She's also stepmom to husband Brad Falchuk's two children Brody and Isabella, as well.

Back in 2020, Apple conducted a joint interview with her mother and grandmother Blythe Danner for her mother's lifestyle site, Goop. When she asked them at which age did they feel "the prettiest," Paltrow responded that it was sometime in her mid-30s. She said (via People), "It's definitely a process and I think when you see your face start to change you don't necessarily feel your best self externally. But the irony is it's that time in your life when you actually really like yourself and love yourself. So you sort of internally feel really beautiful."

Well, the Apple sure doesn't fall far from the tree, especially when it comes to the beauty and shared genes in Paltrow's family. As a matter of fact, the actor recently shared several photos from 2021 — including one of daughter Apple, in which she is the spitting image of Paltrow.