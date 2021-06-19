The Truth About Gwyneth Paltrow And Chris Martin Today

While Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's "conscious uncoupling" announcement made headlines around the world in 2014 for its terminology, the two have grown closer in the years since their split, raising their two teenage children together. In fact, their relationship has become more familial, with Paltrow telling Today in June that Martin is more like a brother to her. "You know, he's family," Paltrow explained on the show. "I love him. And I'm so grateful to him for giving me these kids. It worked out well... You know, it really did, I have to say."

This is not the first time that Paltrow spoke about her friendship with Martin. She spoke to British Vogue in August 2020 about how it was important to her that she continued to love Martin after their divorce. "It's OK to stay in love with the parts of your ex that you were always in love with," Paltrow told the publication. "In fact, that's what makes conscious uncoupling work. Love all of those wonderful parts of them."

For Martin, he seemingly has no trouble getting along with Paltrow and her husband, having joined them on their honeymoon in 2018. "We had a big family honeymoon over Christmas," Paltrow revealed in an interview on "Live With Kelly and Ryan" in 2019 (via USA Today). "So, my new husband and his children, my children, my ex-husband, our best family friends (all went)." What a modern family, for sure!