Donald Trump's Most Cringe-Worthy TV Appearances

Donald Trump has worn many hats throughout his life. Initially, he was best known as a New York real estate developer with a bombastic personality and a penchant for slapping his name on his buildings. Then, in the late 1980s, Trump branded himself as an author, whose entirely ghost-written book, "The Art of the Deal," became a bestseller. He eventually branched out into hawking an array of Trump-branded products (ranging from bottled water and mail-order steaks to vodka and Success cologne), and in the 2000s, achieved reality television stardom with "The Apprentice" and its successor, "The Celebrity Apprentice." It all culminated with a four-year stint in the Oval Office, during which he was impeached — twice! — before running unsuccessfully for a second term. He once again declared himself a candidate for the presidency, but this time his campaign was hampered by a jaw-dropping number of criminal and civil indictments, which have pretty much led him to become a part-time presidential candidate and full-time defendant.

In the midst of it all, Trump has continually demonstrated an outsized love of TV cameras; numerous reports, in fact, have indicated that when Trump isn't appearing on television, he's watching it.

Some of those on-camera moments have become highly memorable, albeit for all the wrong reasons. For a closer look, read on for a look at Donald Trump's most cringe-worthy TV appearances.