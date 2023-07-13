The Untold Truth Of Joy Behar

Joy Behar has been a part of the daytime television landscape since 1997. That was the year that legendary broadcast journalist Barbara Walters launched "The View," a current-events talk show on the ABC network, in which she headed an all-female panel as they shared their opinions on the news of the day. Since then, the show's format hasn't changed a whole lot, even if the panelists have. One near-constant on the show has been Joy Behar, a New York City-based stand-up comic who entered the homes of American TV viewers and never left. A big reason for that is her keen ability to offer sharp, unvarnished opinions couched in humor, a skill honed from years of performing in comedy clubs, and refined even further as one of NYC's most popular talk-radio personalities.

In the decades that have passed, Behar has become a staple on television, and one of the most familiar faces in the daytime genre. Yet even those who welcome Behar and her fellow "View" stars into their homes each day may have no idea how little they actually know about her — from her formative years to her unorthodox entry into showbiz to the personal life she rarely mentions on television.

To find out more, keep on reading to discover the untold truth of Joy Behar.