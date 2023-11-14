How Brittany Mahomes Handles Backlash From Her Husband's Fans
You know the name Patrick Mahomes, but you might know the name Brittany Mahomes too — probably because of her tendency to go viral for all the wrong reasons. In early 2022, Brittany caught flack after spraying fans with champagne following the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship. While fans complained, it's far from the first time Brittany has faced online vitriol. She also doesn't take their sass lying down! "In the nicest way possible ... shut up," she once fired back on X at a fan who'd argued with her about referee bias.
In 2023, Brittany angered fans by selling her used clothes on Poshmark. Keep in mind, this is the woman whose husband is set to make $210.6 million between 2023 and 2026, so it's not like she needs the money. "Rich af & trying to make money off us peasants, including stuff she has gotten for free ... come tf on man," one disgruntled person wrote on Reddit. Fast forward to November, and (surprise!) Brittany's SKIMS collaboration with Kim Kardashian didn't go down well either. In this case though, it's because Brittany has been getting close to Taylor Swift through the singer's romance with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce; meanwhile, Swift and Kardashian are basically mortal enemies.
To paraphrase — and in the words of sports analyst Pat McAfee, Brittany is one half of football's "tag team of insufferability." And yes, Patrick's wife is well aware she's a polarizing figure in the NFL community.
Brittany Mahomes has learned to tune out the negativity
One way Brittany Mahomes copes with all the negative attention is by putting less of herself out there. "Unfortunately, the less I share, the less I have to deal with horrible people," she told fans in an August Q&A on Instagram (via TMZ Sports). The step back on social media could also be prompted by the birth of the couple's youngest, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. For example, Brittany went on to explain that she won't share a tour of their house, because the family's "privacy and safety" is the highest priority.
In the same Instagram Q&A (via People), Brittany also told fans that she's learned to tune out all the noise. "It used to, yes," she responded to a fan who asked if she was "bothered" by people's negativity. But not anymore. I could give two s***s about people's opinion of me that don't even know me." That said, it's been a learning experience for Brittany, who was thrust abruptly into the spotlight due to her husband, Patrick Mahomes' success. "I was not prepared for this," she shared in an episode of Netflix's 2023 docu-series "Quarterback" (via CafeMom). "And at such a young age. We were in love and I loved him with all of my heart. But, you know, I didn't expect it to skyrocket this soon, and us kind of just being thrown into the fire like this."
Brittany Mahomes claps back when she needs to
While Brittany Mahomes is still learning to protect her privacy on social media, she's proven that she doesn't have any problem clapping back. In February, podcaster Joe Rogan and his co-hosts mocked Brittany on an episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," calling her "a lot." "Something about grown men talking s*** about someone's wife is real weird," Brittany fired back on X. "Actually, grown a** men hating on women in general is pathetic," she added. And in this case, fans felt her clapback was totally justified, per FanSided. Brittany has also shown her sense of humor in the face of all the criticism. Case in point: her response during an Instagram Q&A when a fan accused her of being a gold-digger. "I wish I dug and found gold," she wrote back (via Newsweek).
For anyone wondering, Brittany has never been one to rest on her husband's laurels. A former professional soccer player, USA Today reported that she is a stakeholder in the Kansas City Current women's soccer team, alongside her hubby. "This one's for the haters," one account on X jokingly captioned a picture of Brittany and Patrick Mahomes celebrating their stake in the local soccer team. Prior to co-owning the Current, Brittany also built a wellness empire which seeks to "make a positive impact on people's health and wellness." You could say she's a powerhouse in her own right. At the very least, she knows how to stick up for herself.