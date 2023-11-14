How Brittany Mahomes Handles Backlash From Her Husband's Fans

You know the name Patrick Mahomes, but you might know the name Brittany Mahomes too — probably because of her tendency to go viral for all the wrong reasons. In early 2022, Brittany caught flack after spraying fans with champagne following the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship. While fans complained, it's far from the first time Brittany has faced online vitriol. She also doesn't take their sass lying down! "In the nicest way possible ... shut up," she once fired back on X at a fan who'd argued with her about referee bias.

In 2023, Brittany angered fans by selling her used clothes on Poshmark. Keep in mind, this is the woman whose husband is set to make $210.6 million between 2023 and 2026, so it's not like she needs the money. "Rich af & trying to make money off us peasants, including stuff she has gotten for free ... come tf on man," one disgruntled person wrote on Reddit. Fast forward to November, and (surprise!) Brittany's SKIMS collaboration with Kim Kardashian didn't go down well either. In this case though, it's because Brittany has been getting close to Taylor Swift through the singer's romance with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce; meanwhile, Swift and Kardashian are basically mortal enemies.

To paraphrase — and in the words of sports analyst Pat McAfee, Brittany is one half of football's "tag team of insufferability." And yes, Patrick's wife is well aware she's a polarizing figure in the NFL community.