How Brittany Mahomes' Life Has Changed Because Of Patrick
Patrick Mahomes met his wife, Brittany Mahomes nee Matthews, in high school. It was during his sophomore year at Whitehouse High School in Texas that he linked up with Brittany, who was a junior. In an interview with Today, Patrick recalled the very first time the two celebrated Christmas together. "I think at that point we had been dating for a couple months. Just a normal teenage kid showing up at the family dinner type stuff and being nervous and everything," he said. Everything worked out, however, and the two continued dating through college.
Brittany, a star-soccer player, enrolled in the University of Texas after graduation and, a year later, Patrick was playing football at Texas Tech. With about 400 miles between them, Patrick and Brittany were determined to make it work, but the obstacles kept coming. Brittany went to Iceland to play soccer the very same year that Mahomes inked a deal to join the Kanas City Chiefs. Everything worked out for these two, however, and Patrick proposed to Brittany in September 2020 — just seven months after he won his first super bowl with the Chiefs. Brittany said yes, of course, and next came ... a baby. The couple welcomed daughter Sterling in February 2021 and she ended up being the perfect flower girl at her mom and dad's March 2022 wedding.
Now a family of four with a second Super Bowl ring added to the mix, Patrick and Brittany are still going strong. But there are many things that have changed since their high school days, especially for Brittany.
Brittany Mahomes is a mom of 2
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes are parents of two young children. This is, of course, the most significant way that Brittany's life has changed since getting engaged to Patrick. Aside from having a massive bauble on her ring finger, an estimated eight to 10-carat diamond worth six figures, jeweler Kathryn Money told Page Six, Brittany often has one of her two babes on her hip. She and Patrick welcomed Sterling Skye on February 20, 2021. In an Instagram post announcing the baby's arrival, the infant's hand was wrapped around her dad's finger as she rested on her mom's chest; Brittany wore a blinged out necklace with the baby's name front and center. In May 2022, Brittany and Patrick announced they were expecting their second child together, with an Instagram caption that read "Round 2." Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III joined the family six months later.
Flash forward about a year and Brittany did a Q&A on her Instagram Stories during which she candidly responded when someone asked what she struggles with the most now that she's a mom. "I think for me it was just still learning to make time for yourself and other stuff and not just solely your child! Life is still moving when you have a kiddo so obviously they become your main priority but you can't just forget about everything else you did before," she said, according to People magazine.
Brittany Mahomes became a Kansas City Chiefs fan
Born and raised in Texas, Brittany Mahomes certainly wasn't a fan of Kansas City's football team, but she was certainly her husband's biggest fan. In fact, after Patrick Mahomes signed with the Chiefs, Brittany bid her soccer career adieu and moved with him to Missouri. These days, Brittany is often in attendance at her husband's games, decked out in custom Mahomes gear, sporting his jersey number, and cheering just as loudly as anyone else in the stands — and sometimes even louder. Brittany also attends plenty of away games and has been on-hand at Super Bowls LIV, LV, and LVII, two of which ended with Brittany running on to the field to congratulate her MVP.
Brittany often shares photos of herself at the games supporting her husband on her personal Instagram account, and 2023 hasn't been any different. She was on-hand for the first game of the 2023-2024 season at Arrowhead Stadium and uploaded a photo of her smooching her main squeeze. "Gamedays are BACKKKKK," she captioned the Instagram post. And despite both being Texans at heart, they have embraced life in the Midwest. In July 2023, the Mirror published photos of the Mahomes family's new pad in Cass County. The custom-built mansion is said to be complete with a swimming pool, a par-3 gold course, and a football field. We're positive there are some bedrooms inside, too.
Brittany Mahomes is dedicated to charity work
Since becoming one of the most famous WAGs in the NFL, Brittany Mahomes has channeled some of her energy and spare time into doing charity work. Brittany often teams up with Patrick Mahomes to give back to their community and to help those less fortunate. In 2019, Patrick founded his own charity organization called 15 and the Mahomies. The organization is "dedicated to improving the lives of children. The Foundation supports initiatives that focus on health, wellness, communities in need of resources and other charitable causes," according to its website.
Over the years, Brittany has participated in various events that have been set up through 15 and the Mahomies. In October 2023, for example, Patrick and Brittany announced a partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of America though the foundation. "As part of the program, 15 and the Mahomes will donate 1,500 to Boys & Girls Club of America for every touchdown I throw or score this season. My wife Brittany and I are also excited to sponsor Boys & Girls Club facilities and scholarships in the greater Kansas City area," the quarterback said in a video published on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Brittany Mahomes has struggled with fame
Being the wife of a famous athlete has its perks, but it also has its challenges. For Brittany Mahomes, fame hasn't been one of the easiest part of the job. In a joint interview with CBS Mornings, both Patrick Mahomes and his wife talked a bit about how life has been for them since rising to the top. "I was not prepared for this," Brittany told Nate Burleson. "And at such a young age. We were in love and I loved him with all of my heart. But, you know, I didn't expect it to skyrocket this soon, and us kind of just being thrown into the fire like this," she added.
Indeed life has changed in more ways than one for both Patrick and Brittany and even mundane, every day tasks like going grocery shopping has become way more challenging. In a Q&A on her Instagram Stories in September 2023, a fan asked Brittany if she's able to go to the market without a big hullabaloo. "I can by myself. But with Patrick we have to make special arrangements anywhere we go," she admitted, according to the New York Post. She also said that the couple has a chef that works in the home and that's who does all the shopping now. Ah, what a life.
Brittany Mahomes became co-owner of a soccer team
Another cool thing that Brittany Mahomes has gotten to experience is something very near and dear to her heart. While she may have stopped playing soccer on a competitive level, Brittany certainly hasn't lost her passion for the sport. And, in 2020, she joined forces with Angie Long and Chris Long to bring women's soccer to Kansas City. "I have a true level of appreciation for what these incredible women do on a daily basis. We have the greatest fans and community here in KC and I can't wait to huddle around this team," Brittany said in a statement at the time, according to USA Today. The expansion team for the National Women's Soccer League club, dubbed the Kansas City Current, is getting its own facility that is slated to be up and running sometime in 2024. On October 6, 2022, Brittany shared some photos of herself holding a shovel alongside the Longs. "We've officially broke ground on the world's first stadium purpose-built for a women's professional team," she captioned the Instagram post.
In January 2023, Patrick Mahomes was announced as a fourth owner in the club. "We are so thrilled to make this a family affair and have Patrick join as an owner. He has been a huge supporter behind-the-scenes. His passion for the Current is undeniable, and I am glad that he will be with us as we continue on our journey to become the best in the NWSL," Brittany said of the exciting news (via KMBC). Go Current!
Brittany Mahomes is really, really rich
The one word synonymous with fame is fortune, and fortune the Mahomes have. Patrick Mahomes and his wife may have never been able to even dream of the lifestyle they have now, both growing up in a small Texas town, but here we are. Aside from living in a sprawling mansion complete with all the bells and whistles, Brittany Mahomes has plenty of funds to do whatever she pleases. Thanks to her hubby's 10-year, $450 million contract extension signed in the offseason in 2020, Brittany doesn't want for much of anything at all. It's important to note that not all of Brittany's money comes from her husband's career — she also pulls in her own paychecks from her various endeavors as a personal trainer and fitness guru, amongst other things (she co-owns a soccer team!).
Needless to say, Patrick and Brittany don't need to worry about money and they aren't shy when it comes to spending it. In January 2021, Patrick surprised his lady with a Lamborghini — but the SUV kind, which Brittany called a "mom car" when she shared it on Instagram, according to Insider. And then there was that one time that Brittany dropped thousands of dollars on a Chanel bag for her 2-year-old.
Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift became fast friends
Brittany Mahomes has made some pretty close friendships as the wife of a quarterback. Aside from mingling with other WAGs, Brittany also got to meet Taylor Swift, yes, the Taylor Swift, who has been casually dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end — and one of Patrick Mahomes' besties — Travis Kelce. The two women were first introduced at an after party following Kansas City's win over the Chicago Bears during week three. "She's really cool. Good people," Patrick said during a press conference (via X). As far as how things went for the ladies, a source told TMZ that they were doing shots together and that they had a great time. Sure enough, Brittany was invited out for girls night a week later, joining Swift, Blake Lively, and Sophie Turner for dinner in New York City ahead of the Chiefs game at MetLife Stadium week 4.
Swift showed up at the game with a full posse of pals, including Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, all of whom sat together in a suite. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Brittany was also rubbing elbows with the celebs and chatting up her apparent new BFF. She and Swift continued building their bond while cheering on their guys and fans couldn't get enough. Happy wife, happy life.