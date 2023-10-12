How Brittany Mahomes' Life Has Changed Because Of Patrick

Patrick Mahomes met his wife, Brittany Mahomes nee Matthews, in high school. It was during his sophomore year at Whitehouse High School in Texas that he linked up with Brittany, who was a junior. In an interview with Today, Patrick recalled the very first time the two celebrated Christmas together. "I think at that point we had been dating for a couple months. Just a normal teenage kid showing up at the family dinner type stuff and being nervous and everything," he said. Everything worked out, however, and the two continued dating through college.

Brittany, a star-soccer player, enrolled in the University of Texas after graduation and, a year later, Patrick was playing football at Texas Tech. With about 400 miles between them, Patrick and Brittany were determined to make it work, but the obstacles kept coming. Brittany went to Iceland to play soccer the very same year that Mahomes inked a deal to join the Kanas City Chiefs. Everything worked out for these two, however, and Patrick proposed to Brittany in September 2020 — just seven months after he won his first super bowl with the Chiefs. Brittany said yes, of course, and next came ... a baby. The couple welcomed daughter Sterling in February 2021 and she ended up being the perfect flower girl at her mom and dad's March 2022 wedding.

Now a family of four with a second Super Bowl ring added to the mix, Patrick and Brittany are still going strong. But there are many things that have changed since their high school days, especially for Brittany.