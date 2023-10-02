Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes' New Friendship Is Our Super Bowl

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce appear to be in the beginning stages of a relationship, but that's not the only person that Swift is getting to know. The "Lavender Haze" singer has also befriended Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Swift has brought Brittany into the fold and the two seem to have hit it off.

Rumors that Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end were talking started after he revealed that he brought a friendship bracelet to her Eras Tour, but never got the chance to give it to her. "She doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Travis said on an episode of the "New Heights" podcast that he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce. Travis revealed that the bracelet had his phone number on it, which led to all kinds of rumors. Then, when Swift showed up at the Chiefs game in Kansas City on September 24, Swifties were in a total frenzy.

In just one week's time, Swift appears to have a good thing with one of the most eligible bachelors in the NFL and she's fitting in swimmingly with the KC WAGs — and Swift and Brittany have already hung out together more than once.