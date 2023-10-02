Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes' New Friendship Is Our Super Bowl
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce appear to be in the beginning stages of a relationship, but that's not the only person that Swift is getting to know. The "Lavender Haze" singer has also befriended Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Swift has brought Brittany into the fold and the two seem to have hit it off.
Rumors that Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end were talking started after he revealed that he brought a friendship bracelet to her Eras Tour, but never got the chance to give it to her. "She doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Travis said on an episode of the "New Heights" podcast that he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce. Travis revealed that the bracelet had his phone number on it, which led to all kinds of rumors. Then, when Swift showed up at the Chiefs game in Kansas City on September 24, Swifties were in a total frenzy.
In just one week's time, Swift appears to have a good thing with one of the most eligible bachelors in the NFL and she's fitting in swimmingly with the KC WAGs — and Swift and Brittany have already hung out together more than once.
Taylor Swift invited Brittany Mahomes to girls' night
Rumors that Taylor Swift was set to attend the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on October 1 were plentiful. When Swift popped up in SoHo the night before with her pals Blake Lively and Sophie Turner, fans were convinced that she was indeed in the Big Apple to cheer on her new guy. According to People magazine, the ladies dined at Emilio's Ballato, an Italian eatery in the city, and Brittany Mahomes was invited to join them; she was photographed walking into the restaurant separately.
Swift and Brittany also hung out at the after party following the Chiefs game on September 24, which appears to be the first time they met. TMZ reported that the two ladies were seen doing shots together and that they not only "hit it off," but that they also planned to keep in touch. "She's really cool. Good people," Brittany's husband, Patrick Mahomes, said during a press conference after the night out (via X, formerly known as Twitter). And while fans can only venture to guess just how serious things are between Swift and Travis at this point, it seems like the "Cruel Summer" singer is building important bonds and making sure that she's aligning with the right people, especially if she plans on attending more games in the future. So far, that has already panned out for her.
Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes chatted at the October 1 game
On October 1, Taylor Swift rolled up to MetLife Stadium with a full posse in tow, including BFF Blake Lively, Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, and Antoni Porowski, according to Today. The high-profile celebs sat in a suite at the stadium, and were joined by Brittany Mahomes, and, later, Travis' Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce. Swift and Brittany chatted quite a bit throughout the game, and even appeared in deep conversation at one point, though it is unclear if they were talking football or something else.
Regardless, the two looked pretty buddy-buddy and were even dressed similarly. Both Swift and Brittany wore black tops with black jackets, with Brittany sneaking in some Kansas City red with a zip-up skirt and Swift opting for a pair of denim shorts. Swift was able to sneak in a spot of red here and there, too, from her signature red lipstick to her red-bottomed knee-high boots. But while Swift and Brittany appeared to have a great time together, the game was rather stressful, especially at the end when the teams were tied 20-20. A field goal ended up being the deciding factor, giving the Chiefs the W and leaving new pals Swift and Brittany beaming over their guys.
X was alive with jokes about Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes' suite convos
The internet didn't disappoint when it came to comments about Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes's new friendship, and there were plenty of tweets about the two women bonding in the suite. Many internet users made jokes about what Swift was saying to Brittany, like, "Why does your husband keep throwing to the other team and not Travis?" Another X user wrote, "Brittany Mahomes to Taylor Swift: TIGHT ENDS DON'T ALWAYS GET THE BALL. THEY'RE ACTUALLY REALLY IMPORTANT FOR BLOCKING," making a joke about Swift not understanding the game of football.
Of course, there were also a few internet users who pointed out how angry some people would be that Swift was giving Brittany the time of day. "The haters, and there are tons, are furious over this pic today. Tons of middle aged women in loveless marriages who put 10k on the credit card to be a #Swiftie and see Taylor in concert are seething seeing Brittany with her. It just sent them into a pumpkin spice coma," someone tweeted. Believe it or not, a lot of people don't actually like Brittany for a number of reasons. For starters, she tends to trash-talk a lot of other teams — and their fans. Additionally, she has caught a lot of heat for things like buying her daughter a $4,800 Chanel purse for her 2nd birthday (per Newsweek).
Perhaps Brittany's friendship with Swift will help mend her reputation.