Patrick Mahomes And His Wife Brittany Live Wildly Lavish Lives

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, aren't shy about flaunting their massive wealth. Remember when Brittany showered Chiefs fans with champagne and angered the internet? Well, she could install a champagne shower in her bathroom at home to further infuriate her haters — if she so pleases.

Mahomes' net worth swelled when he signed a 10-year contract extension with the Chiefs worth a record-breaking $450 million. On top of that, he has sponsorship deals with over a dozen companies, including Adidas, Subway, State Farm, and Nestlé. Together, they're valued at around $20 million, and they helped Mahomes snag the No. 24 slot on the Forbes list of The World's Highest-Paid Athletes of 2023.

Mahomes shared his thoughts about money in a 2022 "Football Morning in America" interview. "It's not always about getting the most money. It's about going out there and winning and having a legacy that you can kind of live with forever. For me, that's what I want," he said (via CBS NFL). "Obviously, I want to make money and be able to buy everything I want and all that different type of stuff, but that's not the reason I started playing football." It turns out that a lot of the stuff Patrick and Brittany want has pretty hefty price tags, so it's a good thing he has that lucrative contract and all those endorsement deals.