Inside Adam Sandler's 20 Year Marriage To His Wife Jackie

In June 2003, exactly a year after Adam Sandler proposed to Jackie, the pair had a lavish Jewish wedding in Malibu, California. Reports claim that around 400 people close to the couple and their families were invited. The guest list was indeed star-studded, with several celebrities attending the event. Rob Schneider, Jennifer Aniston, Rodney Dangerfield, Dustin Hoffman, and Sharon Osbourne are said to have been present at the venue. Adam's bulldog, Meatball, wore a tux to the ceremony and pootled ahead of the bride as she walked down the aisle.

Revealing the secret to his decades-long marriage, Adam told AARP in 2022, "[Jackie and I] try to make each other laugh, try to listen, try to include each other, try to support each other. We try our best — that's all. And we don't ever think of not being together." Jackie, on the other hand, told ET in 2023, "He's always trying to make me laugh, and I'm always trying to make him laugh, so it works out." The duo is clearly on the same page, and it's likely one of the reasons they have effortlessly managed to stick together throughout the years.

In June 2023, commemorating their 20th wedding anniversary on Instagram, Adam wrote alongside a photo from their big day, "My heart has been yours since the first second I saw you, and I love and appreciate your devoted soul more and more each day."