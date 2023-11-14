RHONJ: Gia Giudice's Feelings About Melissa Gorga Are Crystal Clear
Those keeping up to date with "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" know that the Giudices and the Gorgas are the modern Hatfields and McCoys. Fans first watched their on-screen fight in Season 3 during Joe and Melissa's son's christening party when Teresa Giudice attempted to talk to her brother and things ended up in a big brawl. At the time, Teresa's daughter, Gia Giudice, was just 10 years old and painfully aware of the tension between her mom and her beloved zio Joe.
Unfortunately, things didn't get better between the two families, which led Gia to sing her made-up "Sad Song" in front of everyone during a get-together. The song, which went viral years later after it was revived on TikTok, described her heartbreak over the feud between Teresa and Joe. While the Giudices and the Gorgas tried to keep their kids out of their fights, Gia eventually became more involved as she got older, and sadly, her relationship with her aunt Melissa took a hit.
Gia Giudice supposedly told Joe Gorga he could do better than Melissa
The events from "RHONJ" Season 13 put the final nail in the coffin of the Giudices and the Gorgas' relationship. After rumors circulated that Melissa Gorga had been unfaithful to her husband, Joe Gorga claimed that Gia Giudice told him, "You know, I heard what happened. We just think that you can do better. Mommy thinks so, we all do." According to Joe, Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas called him over to discuss the cheating rumors. "I'm sitting there as they're telling me basically to, like, leave Melissa," he told the cameras.
Gia denied the claims during the reunion and stated while on a phone call with Teresa, "I called him regarding the wedding saying that he should do the right thing ... that Nonna and Nonno are looking down on them and my mom wanted him to walk her down the aisle. I never told him that he could do better than my aunt Melissa. And it's sad, zio Joe, that you're trying to call me a liar." Melissa wondered aloud why her husband would "ever make something like that up" but by then, the damage had already been done when they made the decision to skip Teresa's wedding.
Gia Giudice has a social media tit-for-tat with Melissa Gorga
After Teresa Giudice became involved in the infidelity rumors, Joe and Melissa Gorga had finally had enough and made the tough decision to skip out on the "Skinny Italian" author's wedding with Luis Ruelas. "When I heard he wasn't coming, I was just like, 'Wow.' At this point, it's like, you really did just completely burn the bridge. Like, it's over for everybody, including me and my sisters," Gia stated during Teresa's wedding episode.
Following the reunion, Gia slammed her uncle for posting a video on Instagram of a brief interaction with her father Joe Giudice in the Bahamas. "This is honestly comical knowing you were with him for not even 5 minutes and we're able to have somebody take a video of the interaction meanwhile all you have done is talked so poorly about my father," she wrote, calling her uncle an "opportunist."
After the diss, the Rutgers alum shared on Teresa's podcast, "Namaste B$tches" that Melissa had blocked her on social media. "It was just weird. One day, I guess, somebody told me she posted something about me, so I went to go look, and I was like, 'I'm blocked on everything." A source told People that Gia first unfollowed her aunt after the IG post and stated, "Gia made it clear she doesn't want a relationship with her aunt and uncle; Melissa and Joe are just trying to protect themselves from the negativity."