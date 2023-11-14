RHONJ: Gia Giudice's Feelings About Melissa Gorga Are Crystal Clear

After Teresa Giudice became involved in the infidelity rumors, Joe and Melissa Gorga had finally had enough and made the tough decision to skip out on the "Skinny Italian" author's wedding with Luis Ruelas. "When I heard he wasn't coming, I was just like, 'Wow.' At this point, it's like, you really did just completely burn the bridge. Like, it's over for everybody, including me and my sisters," Gia stated during Teresa's wedding episode.

Following the reunion, Gia slammed her uncle for posting a video on Instagram of a brief interaction with her father Joe Giudice in the Bahamas. "This is honestly comical knowing you were with him for not even 5 minutes and we're able to have somebody take a video of the interaction meanwhile all you have done is talked so poorly about my father," she wrote, calling her uncle an "opportunist."

After the diss, the Rutgers alum shared on Teresa's podcast, "Namaste B$tches" that Melissa had blocked her on social media. "It was just weird. One day, I guess, somebody told me she posted something about me, so I went to go look, and I was like, 'I'm blocked on everything." A source told People that Gia first unfollowed her aunt after the IG post and stated, "Gia made it clear she doesn't want a relationship with her aunt and uncle; Melissa and Joe are just trying to protect themselves from the negativity."