RHONY: Why Luann De Lesseps And Alex McCord Can't Stand Each Other
It's no secret that Luann de Lesseps and Alex McCord aren't the best of friends. The original cast members of "The Real Housewives of New York City" famously feuded on the popular reality TV show. Although McCord bid her farewell after Season 4, she and de Lesseps seemed to hold grudges years later.
In 2019 — eight years after Season 4 aired — de Lesseps shared some harsh words about her former co-star. During a Q&A of her #CountessandFriends cabaret (via People), Countess Luann called McCord her "least favorite Housewife, past or present." She dragged McCord's husband into it, adding, "Oh my God, and [her husband Simon van Kempen]? Oh my god..." Ouch!
Just a couple years before de Lesseps bashed McCord, McCord gave her two cents on de Lesseps. In an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" (via Bravo), McCord said, "I know Luann had just gotten married. I'm so happy for her for that. She and I were never friends, but I'm really thrilled that she can move on from the whole count and countess thing and find someone to be with." While it seemed like McCord had moved on herself (while still throwing shade), the "RHONY" alum's beef with de Lesseps didn't go away for good. But let's rewind and break down how the pair's feud started.
Luann de Lesseps and Alex McCord's memorable RHONY fight
It was a fight to remember. In Season 4 of "RHONY," Alex McCord and Luann de Lesseps had it out during a coffee meeting. De Lesseps called out McCord for her behavior during the group's Morocco trip. McCord defended herself, saying, "In Marrakesh, I had a legitimate gripe. I was very concerned about what was going on between you and Ramona [Singer] and I wanted to tell you about it." De Lesseps slammed McCord for getting in the middle of it. "You don't need to be her watchdog." The confrontation escalated, with McCord telling her, "The way you responded to me coming and speaking to you was condescending, haughty, dismissive, and frankly vile."
De Lesseps and McCord continued to interrupt one another with accusatory (and iconic) quips. The two then engaged in one of the show's most iconic exchanges. "And you came after me in your Herman Munster shoes," de Lesseps remarked. "They're Louis Vuitton shoes," McCord corrected her. "Even Louis Vuitton makes mistakes," de Lesseps fired back.
In a 2020 episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" (via Bravo), de Lesseps shared, "No, I do not regret telling Alex McCord 'Louis Vuitton makes mistakes' because those shoes were just bad." McCord's take on the incident didn't change either. In a 2017 conversation with The Daily Dish, she recalled the scene. "She's just got this complete lack of self-awareness and this hard-charging nastiness," McCord said of de Lesseps.
The return of Alex McCord's Louis Vuitton shoes
In January 2023, things came full circle when Alex McCord alluded to Luann de Lesseps' memorable Louis Vuitton dig. In an Instagram post, McCord wrote, "Never, ever a mistake," while tagging Louis Vuitton in a close-up of a brown boot. The post generated buzz about McCord's upcoming appearance on "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip," to which de Lesseps humorously reacted to. The same day, de Lesseps took to Instagram to share a "RHONY" throwback clip of her telling McCord, "I'm enjoying myself with my guests, okay? Go back from the cabinet you came out of." Tagging and mentioning McCord in the post, she playfully wrote, "Well......guess who's out of the cabinet. Love this! #RHUGT Congratulations to all the #OG housewives!"
McCord's reality TV return feels like déjà vu, as her season of "RHUGT" was filmed in Morocco, according to Page Six. The outlet also reported that the "RHONY" star packed her Louis Vuitton shoes for the trip, so she clearly wasn't dissuaded by de Lesseps' past insults. Sounds like McCord stood her ground — literally!