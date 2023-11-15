RHONY: Why Luann De Lesseps And Alex McCord Can't Stand Each Other

It's no secret that Luann de Lesseps and Alex McCord aren't the best of friends. The original cast members of "The Real Housewives of New York City" famously feuded on the popular reality TV show. Although McCord bid her farewell after Season 4, she and de Lesseps seemed to hold grudges years later.

In 2019 — eight years after Season 4 aired — de Lesseps shared some harsh words about her former co-star. During a Q&A of her #CountessandFriends cabaret (via People), Countess Luann called McCord her "least favorite Housewife, past or present." She dragged McCord's husband into it, adding, "Oh my God, and [her husband Simon van Kempen]? Oh my god..." Ouch!

Just a couple years before de Lesseps bashed McCord, McCord gave her two cents on de Lesseps. In an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" (via Bravo), McCord said, "I know Luann had just gotten married. I'm so happy for her for that. She and I were never friends, but I'm really thrilled that she can move on from the whole count and countess thing and find someone to be with." While it seemed like McCord had moved on herself (while still throwing shade), the "RHONY" alum's beef with de Lesseps didn't go away for good. But let's rewind and break down how the pair's feud started.