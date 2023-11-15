Whatever Happened To Mandy Moore's First Husband Ryan Adams?

Ryan Adams' career hit rock bottom when multiple women, including his former wife Mandy Moore and singer Phoebe Bridgers, made some serious allegations against him. Adams was accused of exploiting women in various ways. In a 2019 New York Times article, Moore alleged that he was controlling and effectively prevented her from furthering her music career during a crucial period in her life.

Furthermore, the outlet alleged that the musician had participated in the text exchange with an underage fan. He was ultimately required to hand his phone over to the FBI for further investigation, but the Los Angeles Magazine reported that the FBI ultimately dropped the investigation. The girl in question also made a statement that put her conversations with Adams in perspective. She said, "I was not truthful about my age in my texts and communications with Ryan and I repeatedly told him I was 18. Contrary to the New York Times article, Ryan and I both freely participated equally in texts of a sexual nature with one another ... Ryan is a good human being and my sole wish is that both of us have learned from this experience."

The "100 Problems" author has made public and private apologies, but his reputation was already in shambles. Adams acknowledges the tumultuous period, telling the Los Angeles Magazine, "I felt like they were asking me to die."

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).