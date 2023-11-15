The Medical Condition TLC Star Tionne Watkins Lives With

Fans first met Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins when her group, TLC, debuted in the early '90s. Watkins was young, talented, and seemingly the picture of perfect health. Unfortunately, the superstar had been dealing with a serious medical issue called sickle cell disease — a disorder that affects the shape of a person's red blood cells, according to WebMD. In addition to organ damage caused by lack of oxygen, sickle cell disease can also cause severe pain, damaged vision, and other severe, potentially life-threatening symptoms.

While Watkins was misdiagnosed early in her life, she received her proper diagnosis at the age of 28. This came over two decades after her doctor delivered her a grim prognosis at the age of seven: She wouldn't live past 30. "Most doctors don't tell a child 'you can die by the time you're 30. You'll never have kids, and you'll be disabled,'" Watkins revealed during her 2017 Build Series interview. Fortunately, Watkins' mom reassured her that her destiny was in God's hands and that doctors sometimes get things wrong. Fortunately, she was right. Now in her 50s and a mother of two, Watkins has certainly beaten the odds. But that doesn't mean she hasn't struggled with the disease.