How Much Did Jane Seymour Get In Her Divorce From James Keach?

Divorce is a subject on which screen vet Jane Seymour is all too well-versed; the "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" alum has endured four divorces throughout her life — but what did she walk away with in her divorce from James Keach? Her first two marriages, to Michael Attenborough and Geoffrey Planer, respectively, lasted but two fleeting years or less. Her third union to business manager David Flynn yielded Seymour her first two children, Sean and Katherine, but the "Live and Let Die" star divorced him in 1992.

With actor-director James Keach, however, Seymour at least had the chance to swap crystal as an anniversary gift. Wedded for 22 years, Keach became father to Seymour's other two children, twins John Stacy and Kristopher Steven, before the couple separated in 2013 (they finalized their divorce in 2015). However, Keach — whom she met on the set of "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" — reportedly shared one crucial trait with her other ex-spouses. "He found someone else... I don't do well with betrayal," she told Daily Mail in 2019. As Seymour added with People in 2021, "I was married to men who had different issues, and I never ended the marriages — they did, by finding other people."

Seymour wasn't afraid of getting her heart broken again, as she found love once more with filmmaker David Green in 2014, whom she dated for nine years. In October 2023, just months after splitting from Green, Seymour gleefully went Instagram-official with a new beau — musician John Zambetti. Newfound love aside, Seymour also walked away from her last marriage with the consolation prize of a huge divorce settlement.