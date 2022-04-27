The Truth About Jane Seymour Getting Her Heart Broken By Christopher Reeve

Even though it has been over 40 years since the time-shifting romance "Somewhere in Time" was released, Jane Seymour still recounts the love she felt on set. According to IMDb, the movie follows Chicago writer Richard Collier, played by Christopher Reeve, who sacrifices his life in the present and uses self-hypnosis to find love in the past. The writer wills himself to 1912 after becoming fascinated by photos of actor Elise McKenna, played by then-unknown British actress Jane Seymour, hanging at the Grand Hotel in Mackinac Island, Michigan.

During an interview with Ability Magazine, the "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" star detailed some of the "crazy adventures" she and her former co-star experienced while filming the instant classic. "We would sneak off at 5 or 6 in the morning when the light was still dark, on our bicycles, hide them under a tree, start up the engine and fly away," Seymour said. "He used to take me sailing and bike riding ... We got along really well."

While Seymour has always been open about her friendship with Reeve, the actor is now making it known that their on-screen love continued even after the cameras stopped rolling.