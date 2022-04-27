The Truth About Jane Seymour Getting Her Heart Broken By Christopher Reeve
Even though it has been over 40 years since the time-shifting romance "Somewhere in Time" was released, Jane Seymour still recounts the love she felt on set. According to IMDb, the movie follows Chicago writer Richard Collier, played by Christopher Reeve, who sacrifices his life in the present and uses self-hypnosis to find love in the past. The writer wills himself to 1912 after becoming fascinated by photos of actor Elise McKenna, played by then-unknown British actress Jane Seymour, hanging at the Grand Hotel in Mackinac Island, Michigan.
During an interview with Ability Magazine, the "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" star detailed some of the "crazy adventures" she and her former co-star experienced while filming the instant classic. "We would sneak off at 5 or 6 in the morning when the light was still dark, on our bicycles, hide them under a tree, start up the engine and fly away," Seymour said. "He used to take me sailing and bike riding ... We got along really well."
While Seymour has always been open about her friendship with Reeve, the actor is now making it known that their on-screen love continued even after the cameras stopped rolling.
Seymour says she was madly in love with Reeve
While attending the TCM Classic Film Festival, Jane Seymour opened up to host Alicia Malone about "Somewhere in Time" and its impact over four decades later. The actor also revealed her on-screen romance with the late "Superman" actor went beyond what viewers saw, via New York Post. "Well, here comes the story that I'm officially telling you now, because Chris and I when we made the film, we literally fell madly in love," Seymour said.
Part of what makes "Somewhere in Time" a timeless classic is an undeniable love seen on film. Seymour told an audience of movie enthusiasts that the cameras captured the true essence of what she and Reeve were feeling in the moment. "We didn't let anyone know. So a few of the people who worked on the show kind of sussed it out, but we were as subtle as we could be about it."
Although they loved each other deeply, the romance came to an end after Reeve got news his ex-girlfriend Gae Exton was expecting. Seymour and Reeve were still filming at the time. "I just kept saying, 'You can't cry, you can't cry,'" she recalled. According to Entertainment Weekly, Reeve had two kids with Exton, and Seymour went on to have four children of her own. She even named her son Kristopher after her late friend, with whom Seymour was close until his 2004 death. Seymour said to the festival attendees, "I have to believe that I will one day see him somewhere in time."