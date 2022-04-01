Jane Seymour Stuns With A Plastic Surgery Admission

Jane Seymour has played some memorable roles in her lifetime, but one that sticks out the most is her role as Kathleen Cleary in "Wedding Crashers." However, as we all found out ... she preferred when certain people called her "Kitty Cat." And yes, we're totally referring to the now-iconic scene with Owen Wilson. While the scene left most viewers in stitches, it left Wilson a little bit uncomfortable. "For Owen it was a little bit embarrassing," Seymour said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "He did have to put his hands on my breasts, and he looked at me like, 'Oof, how do you feel about this?' And I said, 'Well, Jane Seymour might have a problem [with it], but Kitty Cat doesn't." The actor also dished that the scene in the movie was her idea and she pitched it during her audition. Guess what? It worked, and Seymour is convinced that's why she got the gig.

Seymour has starred in several movies since then, and she also happens to have a significant following on Instagram. The star continues to impress us with photos where it seems as though she never ages. In January, the actor sported a bright pink swimsuit that clung tightly to her fit figure. Fans couldn't help but gush over how amazing she looked. "Wow! Beautiful view of Jane! looking good for almost 71," one follower pointed out.

But what does she do to stay looking so youthful and fit? Well, we can tell you one thing she says she doesn't do.