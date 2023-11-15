The Untold Truth Of Ice Spice

Few performers have burst onto the music scene and made it to the top as quickly as Ice Spice. Releasing her first single, "Bully Freestyle," in 2021, she followed up with more, building a fanbase that grew with each new song she unveiled. It was 2022's "Munch (Feelin' U)" that broke through, kicking off an incredible run of hits, including "Bikini Bottom," "In Ha Mood," and "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2," a collaboration with PinkPantheress. From there, she became the queen of collabs, teaming up with Nicki Minaj for "Princess Diana," and again for "Barbie World," and then joining Taylor Swift for "Karma." Within the span of about a year or so, Ice Spice had become one of the hottest names in the music biz, charting more top-five singles in the Billboard Top 100 chart than any other artist — male or female — in 2023.

Born Isis Gaston, this native of the Bronx is of Nigerian and Dominican descent, and is the oldest of five children. That, she explained in an interview with Elle, proved to be a factor in her success. "It definitely influenced me in, like, my career, because I feel like it just really made me a leader," she said. "I feel like as the, like, role model for my siblings, I just really need to show them that you could do anything you want."

To find out more about this extraordinary talent, read on to discover the untold truth of Ice Spice.