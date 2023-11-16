Michelle Obama Altered One Rule In The White House For Her Daughters

Every family that has entered the White House made changes to feel more at home in the iconic landmark. The Obamas were no exception, and when they resided in the White House, Michelle Obama made sure to adjust one rule for her daughter's sake.

In 2008, Barack, Michelle, and their two daughters, Sasha and Malia, had their lives turned upside down. Barack's victory in the presidential election enabled him and his family to embrace the longstanding tradition of residing in the White House throughout his presidency. At the time, Sasha and Malia were just 7 and 10 years old. When the girls made the move from Chicago to Washington D.C., they had two experts willing to show them the ropes of the famous home. In 2008, George W. Bush's daughters, Laura and Jenna, showed the Obama girls the ropes around the White House. Michelle later revealed on the "Today" show just how much their welcome meant to them. The former first lady shared, "You [Jenna] came in from wherever you were especially to meet with them, and they knew that. It made a difference in their entire experience."

It was definitely a big adjustment for the girls to move, but for the next eight years, Sasha and Malia would call the White House their home. To make their time in the White House more comfortable, Michelle made a major adjustment to the staff dress code the minute the Obamas stepped foot inside the Washington D.C. landmark.