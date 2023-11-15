The Most Awkward Moments From Donald Trump's Trial

After commandeering one of the most divisive presidential terms in U.S. history, former Oval Office seat warmer Donald Trump finds himself glopping in a swamp of trouble with nary a drain in sight. Two impeachments already taint his presidential record and he currently faces 91 criminal charges, nearly half of them concerning his attempt to overthrow a federal election he lost in 2020. There's more. Trump stands to lose up to $250 million and the likelihood of never again being able to run a real state business in New York if Attorney General Letitia James has her way. In September 2022, James announced she'd take Trump to civil court after a three-year investigation revealed that his company frequently cooked the books by spiking the values of its holdings to attract investors and dropping them to cut down on paying taxes. The law calls it fraud, of which Trump's already been declared guilty, via a ruling by New York supreme court judge Arthur Engoron weeks before the trial started October 2.

Although Trump won't face jail time, he's predictably been defiant about the civil suit. Back in April, Trump reportedly told James in her office, "You don't have a case and you should drop this case," per CTV News. That retort has been small potatoes compared to the bluster he's since created. From threats and insults to outlandish claims, Trump has turned this trial into a sideshow that would have impressed P.T. Barnum. Here's how the score card reads so far.