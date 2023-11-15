Lisa Kudrow's Final Thank You Note To Matthew Perry Is So Touching

Lisa Kudrow has "Friends" fans in tears with her latest post dedicated to her late co-star, Matthew Perry. In the post, she wrote, "Shot the pilot, Friends Like Us, got picked up then immediately, we were at the NBC Upfronts. Then...You suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that." The "Easy A" star then shared a series of "thank you"s to her loving co-star. She said, "Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY. Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of 'talking.' Thank you for showing up at work when you weren't well and then, being completely brilliant."

Kudrow spent nearly every day with Perry during the sitcom's run and thanked the actor for the "best 10 years a person gets to have." She ended her post with gratitude to Perry and the person he was. She said, "Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you. Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew."

Perry tragically died in late October 2023 due to an apparent drowning, per Page Six. The "Friends" cast was said to be "reeling" in the wake of his death, and it proves to be true, as each of them has shared a touching tribute to Perry since his passing.