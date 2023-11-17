Celebs Who Can't Stand Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck endeared himself to the world in the late '90s thanks to the remarkable success of "Good Will Hunting," the emotive young adult drama which he and co-writer/co-star Matt Damon essentially willed from the page to the screen. But just like his long-time BFF, the proud Bostonian has wasted a lot of his early goodwill since.

Indeed, thanks to a combination of poor career choices, substance abuse, and the whole media circus that was the original Bennifer, Affleck seemed to disappear off the Hollywood radar in the '00s. And although he made a triumphant return the following decade with the Oscar-winning "Argo," his troubled reputation still often precedes him.

Little wonder, therefore, that Affleck has made his fair share of enemies over the years. From political figures and Hollywood heavyweights to NFL heroes and fashion icons, here's a look at 14 famous faces who have publicly denounced the one-time golden boy.