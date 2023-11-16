Everything We Know About The Texas Rangers' Wives And Girlfriends
The following article includes a brief mention of mental health struggles.
Twice in the past, the Texas Rangers have been close to clinching a World Series title. In 2010, the team lost to the San Francisco Giants, who'd broken a years-long dry spell that dated back to 1954. The following year, the Rangers were back in action and things seemed promising while facing the St. Louis Cardinals. Despite exemplary performances by shortstop Elvis Andrus and pitcher Derek Holland, the Cardinals recorded a 6-2 win to bag their 11th championship. The Rangers' turn finally arrived after 63 long years. In November 2023, the team defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks to secure their first World Series championship.
Just like they worked hard, the Rangers had a whale of a time celebrating their win, and Claire Couvillion Smith, the wife of infielder Josh Smith, covered a good chunk of the partying on her Instagram Stories. In one video, Madisyn Seager — shortstop Corey Seager's wife — was seen chugging a bottle of Don Julio 1942 while kneeling. "Madame president showing me up bc I almost puked on myself when she made me do this," Couvillion Smith wrote. In another clip, first baseman Nathaniel Lowe and his girlfriend, Brenna Karwich, moved to the beat as Ciara's "1, 2 Step" played in the background. Lowe made a toast thereafter.
Since the Texas Rangers players' wives and girlfriends shared the spotlight amid the team's victory, when would be a better time to unpack who they are and what they do? Let's dive in!
Jacklyn Gray advocates for pet adoption
In 2015, Jon Gray married high school sweetheart Jacklyn Gray. The WAG shared the good news in a heartfelt Instagram post, revealing that they'd opted for a low-key ceremony with under 10 guests in attendance. Five years later, Jon went through a depressive period, one which he credited his wife with helping him work through in an interview with MLB.
Apart from being the Texas Rangers pitcher's shoulder to lean on during tough times, Jacklyn advocates for pet adoption through her Instagram account, with her bio partly displaying the slogan "Adopt Don't Shop." The cause is echoed in the couple's dormant dog rescue page TheGraytestFosters. Jacklyn and Jon also pursue animal-oriented charity ventures like the Texas Rangers Pet Calendar Charity Event, with Jacklyn highlighting its success in July 2023.
Jacklyn has supported other causes, as well, chopping off part of her hair to make a contribution in 2022. "I set a goal for myself around this time 6 years ago," she shared on Instagram. "I wanted to be able to donate 12 inches of my hair to Wigs for Kids. I not only achieved that goal but surpassed it by a couple inches." She also previously owned a now-defunct blog dubbed The Graytest Moments, through which she gushed over pets and opened up on the couple's relationship. "I am ... beyond proud of the man my husband has become," Jacklyn shared of Jon in one post (via Heavy). "It's truly been an honor to be [a part] of my [husband's] success. It's even a bigger honor to be his wife!"
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
Claire Couvillion Smith is a lifestyle influencer
Claire Couvillion Smith and Texas Rangers infielder Josh Smith first crossed paths in their freshman year of high school and tied the knot in January 2021. "The happiest day of my life becoming your wife," Couvillion Smith captioned an Instagram post, alongside adorable pictures of their big day. The couple documented their journey on YouTube, which included Smith's entry into Major League Baseball in June 2022. A little over a year later, they basked in the glory of Smith's World Series triumph. "From living off an air fryer in 1-star hotels to winning the WORLD SERIES!!!!!" a congratulatory post by Couvillion Smith partly read. "... I love you so much @joshsmith8 & am so freaking proud of you."
This WAG is a lover of all things fashion and lifestyle, and she has even curated pieces for her Instagram followers to shop, ranging from everyday casual looks, dressing combos for fall, and workout gear, to beauty products and gifting suggestions. Couvillion Smith has also marketed products for brands such as Nespresso and Set Active. Going by an Instagram highlight dedicated to books, she is also an avid reader.
Couvillion Smith attended St Joseph's Academy (Baton Rouge) and graduated from Louisiana State University's College of Science in 2020, where she studied biology and pre-dental. She was previously a student at Texas Christian University's Neeley School of Business, where she was on the honors list, in addition to participating in extracurricular activities like the Foodies Club and the Women's Business Network.
Madisyn Seager is a social media marketing specialist
Madisyn Van Ham Seager and fan-favorite Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager met in high school — and the future two-time World Series MVP was smitten right away. "The most memorable part of meeting her was how nice she was," Corey said in a joint interview with Inside Weddings. Although they got together, they would eventually split before finding their way back to each other's arms again. "Corey was drafted to the [Los Angeles] Dodgers out of high school," Madisyn noted. "We tried long distance, but being so young, we just weren't ready for that."
In December 2020, the Seagers walked down the aisle in a low-key family and friends affair in Tennessee that was in line with COVID-19 protocols. The couple's family includes two cute fur babies who have appeared several times on Madisyn's Instagram.
As of this writing, Madisyn has been a social media guru at Melissa's Produce since 2018. She's also volunteered at March of Dimes and the Robbie Page Memorial Fund. Madisyn previously attended East Carolina University, where she got a degree in business administration and was named to the Dean's list. There, she was a Beta Gamma Sigma and Tri Sigma member, serving as the latter's social chair and then president between 2015 and 2017. During her time in university, she also worked part-time as a math and accounting coach.
Erica May-Scherzer has worked with several non-profit organizations
Erica May-Scherzer and pitcher Max Scherzer both attended the University of Missouri in the early to mid-2000s, where they played softball and baseball, respectively. Years later, Erica posted about their nuptials in a 2013 montage on Instagram, accompanied by a caption of how great the year had been. By January 2023, the Scherzers had grown to become a family of six when they welcomed a baby girl named Nikki Louise. "Nikki is coming home!" Erica wrote on Instagram. "She surprised us a month early and spent 2 weeks in the hospital but was discharged today."
Besides being a mom of four, Erica has lent her passion and donated funds to a number of non-profit organizations to help curb human trafficking and give lone animals new homes. "When I really got heavily involved in volunteer work, I was able to move up the ranks and really use my degrees and use my experience," she shared in a conversation with Washington Family. "So not only were we donating money, but I was also donating my time and my experience. I felt like I brought more value to the table as well."
In 2015, Erica was in the process of getting a master's degree in nonprofit management, per The Washington Post. Her commitment to excellence has always shown itself, even back when she was a student at Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colorado. Erica managed to steer her team toward the state quarterfinals in 2003 as the softball captain, in addition to writing for and editing the school newspaper.
Mackenzie Heim owns a boutique
Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim and wife Mackenzie Heim got hitched in the Nevada desert in October 2020. "Queue 'forever after all' – @lukecombs ... got a couple shots back from the best day," Mackenzie posted on Instagram the following month. Not long after, Mackenzie revealed that she had a bun in the oven in yet another post on the social media platform. The couple's first born, Nash, arrived in January 2021, with the proud new mom sharing the good news with a picture of the swaddled newborn and a caption of his date of birth. In March 2022, the Heims announced that a new member of the family was on the way. Their baby girl, Luxx Blakely Heim, was born a month later.
"Happy Anniversary to the most amazing woman I know!" Jonah gushed on Instagram in October 2023. "You are truly the most amazing mom to our 2 amazing children! There is no one I would rather spend my life with!"
In addition to being a devoted mom, a dog mom of three, and a wife, Mackenzie owns a boutique dubbed Freckles and Linens. There, she stocks a variety of clothing items including denim cargo pants, rompers, dresses, and skirts, all of which come in both neutral and bold colors. Mackenzie also happens to be an enthusiastic fitness lover. She has shared pictures and videos of herself hitting the gym on Instagram and TikTok, and she previously worked at the Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas.
Alexis Shaffer is a former soccer athlete
Alexis Shaffer and Texas Rangers pitcher Josh Sborz first got in touch at the University of Virginia, where she was a soccer star in her own right. Shaffer had a number of accolades during her four-year run with the team, including consistent nods by the ACC from her freshman year and even joining Team USA's "Under 18" and "Under 23" squad for international games. As far as sports go, Shaffer is an apple that didn't fall so far from the tree. Her dad was a basketball player, who landed a selection by the Portland Trailblazers in the 1986 NBA draft. Meanwhile, Shaffer's grandfather played for the Syracuse Nationals and the Philadelphia 76ers.
Of her first meeting with Sborz during college back in 2013, she told All About That Base, "The athlete community is very close there. We were actually introduced my first weekend of the Fall of my freshman year, his sophomore year, at a party to kick off the new school year!" About six years after that first meeting, Sborz was ready to put a ring on it. He popped the question during a Cabo San Lucas, Mexico getaway, as Shaffer recounted in an interview with Bow Tie Collaborative, and the couple was married in November 2020. The Sborzs are now a family of four: their first-born son, Ford, arrived in 2017, with their youngest, Shepherd Alan, following in September 2023.
Kaylen Carter played a number of sports in high school
Kaylen Shell Carter met her husband-to-be, Texas Rangers outfielder Evan Carter, all the way back in middle school. In December 2022, the Carters became husband and wife, and an elated Kaylen took to social media to share the happy news. "This will forever be the most special day of my life! I love you always, husband!" she partly wrote on Instagram.
Kaylen is a proud dog mom to a schnauzer who once was a regular when the couple was on the road, as Evan shared with USA Today. J.P, the schnauzer, even has his own Instagram page. And she's also got the supportive WAG thing down pat. "My wife and I are good at (road life) now, man," Evan explained. "Always bring your own pillow. But gosh, it's been fun. I wouldn't trade it for anything."
For her part, Kaylen was an all-round sports player at Elizabethton High School, who was proficient at soccer, basketball, and softball. She was also part of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the National Honors Society. She went on to attend Northeast State Community College and then East Tennessee State University, from which she graduated with a bachelor's degree in health care administration in 2022. During college, Kaylen was also a part of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority, and she held a part-time job in the school's criminal justice department.
Brenna Karwich is a health care practitioner
Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe and his girlfriend, Brenna Karwich, may not be Instagram official on his account, as of this writing, but he's appeared multiple times on her feed. "So beyond happy for my WORLD SERIES CHAMP!!!!" Karwich posted on the social media platform, right after Lowe's mega win. The accompanying picture was of an official Texas Rangers' photoshoot.
Karwich obtained a degree in nursing from Texas Tech University. She hadn't even graduated yet when she announced that she'd already secured a job at UT Southwestern Medical Center. "Dreamt of taking care of HEART patients since forever. I know this is exactly where I'm meant to be and I'm sooo excited and thankful," Karwich wrote on Instagram in October 2019. That December, the registered nurse reminisced about her time in nursing school just ahead of her graduation. The institution, she said, had provided a pathway for her to land the job she desired and given her many close friends. Two months later, Karwich officially got started as a practicing nurse.
Katelyn Hess played beach volleyball
In March 2021, Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff and Katelyn Hess clocked two years of being together. Huff posted a picture of Hess on Instagram with a caption that partly read, "You're my whole world and I'm so thankful that you came in to my life! I can't wait for what the future holds for us!" For her part, Hess gushed over Huff two years later, in celebration of the MLB star's 25th birthday, and she visibly appears in Huff's Instagram profile picture, as of this writing.
Away from her relationship with Huff, Hess appears to enjoy reading, working out, and walking her pet dog, as she shared in a January 2023 Instagram montage. Hess also works in digital marketing full-time. She previously attended Red Oak High School from 2014 to 2018, where she was a member of the Student Council and the National Honor Society. Hess also focused her studies on business and humanities while playing on the volleyball team.
Her love for the sport extended to Grand Canyon University. At the institution, the marketing and public relations major was part of the beach volleyball team in 2019 and 2020. During her sophomore year, Hess wound up with a 6-6 record, having played in all 12 matches that season.
Tarah Murrey played professional volleyball
In an October 2023 locker room interview, shortstop and second baseman Marcus Semien opened up about his hectic schedule, which included balancing his Texas Rangers duties with showing up for his wife, Tarah Murrey, with whom he'd just had a fourth child, Amelia. "It's tough, but I was able to be there," Semien, who'd barely had any sleep, told the press. "It's been two days in the hospital, [I had to] get home and I had to get on a flight. So, it's been pretty tough."
Murrey and Semien are an incredibly private couple with no active social media presence whatsoever. However, they are known to be philanthropic. In the past, the pair has made generous food donations through the Food for the Soul organization, while also partnering with restaurants to feed several families at the Alter Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland, California.
This WAG also studied sociology at the University of California, Berkeley from the late 2000s to the early 2010s. She was a star volleyball player with the Cal Bears, who had a number of achievements over the four years she was there, including being a Pac-12 Volleyball Scholar Athlete of the Year in her senior year and earning two All-American nods. Murrey went on to play professionally for Italian club Cuatto Giaveno and Puerto Rico's Vaqueras de Bayamón. She's also worked as a sports coordinator at Piedmont Recreation Department. Sports, as it turns out, runs in her family: Murrey's basketball-player father was selected to play for Golden State Warriors in 1981.
Rebekah Eovaldi bakes creative cakes and cookies
Rebekah Eovaldi and Nathan Eovaldi got married in December 2011. By mid-2023, the duo had been together for close to two decades in total. "Cannot believe it's been 17 years today that I've been with my sweet boy," Rebekah wrote in a warm Instagram post. "Time sure does fly when you're having fun."
When Nathan won the World Series months later, the entire family of four — beautifully blessed by their children Adeline and Jace Carter — took celebratory pictures. Rebekah also congratulated Nathan for his victory in a sentimental Instagram post, writing in part, "What a year it's been!! So incredibly proud of my guy and I can't even put in words what it's like watching him do his thing, and help his team win the championship!!! My heart is so full!! So many amazing memories for all of us! Happy tears!!!"
Baseball aside, Rebekah is a baker, who makes some of the most inviting and creative cakes and cookies, as shared on her Bekah's Pink Apron Cakes page. She once posted an orange-themed baby shower set of cookies, featuring baby onesies and bottles, whole oranges, and slices. In a similar fashion, Rebekah made P!nk-themed cookies, covering a collection of the three-time Grammy Award winner's nine studio albums. And of course, Rebekah showed love to the Texas Rangers during the team's Family Day with cookies that represented the team, featuring baseball bats, balls, and maps of the state. Her cake designs come in all shapes, flavors, and forms, including cookie-decorated chocolate cakes, "Fortnite"-themed designs, and a classic red velvet.
Katie Wilson is an avid hiker
Following the Texas Rangers' historic win, pitcher Brock Burke took to Instagram to document memories of a victory well deserved, and his girlfriend, Katie Wilson, was in attendance. She made a post of her own, referring to the win as dream-like. Back on Valentine's Day 2020, Burke celebrated his second anniversary with Wilson. "Happy Valentine's Day to my favorite fan! I love you!" he wrote.
Besides being Burke's cheerleader, Wilson is a mechanical engineering graduate from the Colorado School of Mines. As a student, she was an active member of the Pi Beta Phi fraternity. Wilson also interned at Palomar Natural Resource and Phillips 66, and she would go on to work as a loss prevention engineer at American International Group (AIG). As of this writing, this MLB WAG is a renewable industry specialist at Marsh.
Her work credentials aside, Wilson is likely to be hiking on a good day, given the numerous posts she's shared on Instagram while on different scenic (although sometimes rocky) trails. She's also posted pictures of herself rock climbing and skiing with friends, both of which show her adventurous side.
Lindsey Stoltzfus is a proud mom and devout Christian
Lindsey Stoltzfus is the wind beneath outfielder Travis Jankowski's wings, who keeps their Pennsylvanian household intact when he's hard at work. "My wife, she's a trooper, she's a champ. I don't know how she does it. God bless her I wouldn't be able to do it," the Texas Rangers star expressed in an August 2023 interview with The Dallas Morning News. "She's raising now four kids, pretty much solo while I'm on the road."
On her private Instagram account, Stoltzfus describes herself as a mom and a wife, and boldly proclaims her faith. In the mid-2010s, she and Jankowski started a YouTube channel. Although short-lived, they used the space to pass Christian teachings to their audience.
Stoltzfus and Jankowski tied the knot in their hometown of Lancaster, Pennsylvania in October 2017. Still, the supermom did the heavy lifting when it came to wedding preparation. "My fiancée is doing most of the planning," Jankowski revealed to The San Diego Union-Tribune. "I have stuff that I have to weigh my options on. I kind of have her narrow things down to threes and I'll pick from that."