Easter Eggs In Taylor Swift's Eras Tour You Missed

Taylor Swift is a mastermind at leaving hints, clues, and mysteries in her oeuvre. From the beginning, fans have been treated to Easter eggs and surprises on album liner notes, in addition to her lyrics and, later, during her worldwide Eras Tour. "I wanted to do something that incentivized fans to read the lyrics because my lyrics are what I'm most proud of," she explained of her earliest Easter eggs on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in 2021.

According to Swift, she would obsess over the small print in album notes for CDs, so she thought this would be the perfect spot to place her Easter eggs. This started when she was just a teenager, with her revealing secret codes that "would either tell them a story about the album or a hint about what the song was about." Her decision to use hidden messages jumped to an even higher level after fans loved them so much. "I should never have learned that because then I couldn't stop," she joked to Fallon.

This has continued throughout her career, like when Swift explained in a later appearance on Fallon's late-night show that she had a dedicated file just for the Easter eggs in the music video for her song "Bejeweled." Then, when it came time to embark on her worldwide Eras Tour, Swift naturally stuffed the epic live show full of Easter eggs, some of which you may have missed.