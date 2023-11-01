The Biggest Controversies Surrounding Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce has generated quite the buzz in 2023, and it's not necessarily because of his moves on the field. While many fans are only concerned with the points on the Kansas City Chiefs' scoreboard, just as many are interested in who's cheering him on in his VIP section. Sure, he plays a good football game — like when he helped lead his team to victory during the 2023 Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles. But even his Super Bowl win can't compare with the tabloid attention he's received for dating Taylor Swift.

The NFL player has been known to break a few hearts, which is something he and the "Red" singer have in common. He first landed himself in the world of pop culture when he was the star of his own reality television dating show on E! in 2016. While he ended up riding off into the sunset with one lucky lady in the end, the relationship didn't last. But then, how many reality television couples stand the test of time?

With Swift putting him on millions of fans' radar, Kelce has become quite the tabloid fixture. And like other athletes, he's got a few skeletons in his closet. From his fiery temper on the field to what his exes have said about him in the press, there's plenty to talk about when it comes to the Chiefs' tight end. And don't even get us started on what sources say about his and Swift's whirlwind relationship. We're breaking down the biggest controversies surrounding Travis Kelce.