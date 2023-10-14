Maya Benberry: The Ex Travis Kelce Met On A Reality TV Show

Before Swifties started tuning in to the Kelce brothers' "New Heights" podcast in hopes of getting an update on Travis Kelce's burgeoning romance with Taylor Swift, the E! network realized that the NFL tight end's love life could be a valuable source of entertainment. Thus, the reality dating competition "Catching Kelce" was born. The winner, Maya Benberry, would eventually find herself on the wrong side of Swifties.

On the 2016 series, 50 contestants — one from each U.S. state — vied for Kelce's affection. Before the eliminations began, Kelce commended the women for being fearless while talking to them like he was trying to get his teammates hyped ahead of a game. "The courage that it takes to come out here to try and pursue love, it means more than you can imagine to me. This is real life. I'm dedicated to finding the girl of my dreams," he said. But on "The Pivot Podcast," he confessed that the real reason he agreed to do the show was for the money. While chatting with "The Hills" star Kristin Cavallari on her "Let's Be Honest" podcast in September 2023, the Kansas City Chiefs player also admitted, "It was probably after the first or second day filming that I was like, 'Yeah, there's really nothing here, but we can make a show out of it for sure.'"

Despite realizing that there was zero potential for a real love connection, Kelce still had to pick a winner, and Benberry hasn't let us forget that it was her.