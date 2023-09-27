Travis Kelce's Ex Alerts Taylor Swift To His Big CHEATER Reputation

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Maya Benberry warned Taylor Swift that his cheating ways may keep her from being his endgame.

Swift and Kelce recently cemented themselves as the homecoming king and queen of the Kansas City Chiefs' September 24 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Now, Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Maya Benberry, has arrived on the scene with a warning for Swift: he's a cheater with a capital "C." During an interview with the Daily Mail, Benberry — who dated Kelce for less than a year after meeting through his 2016 dating show, "Catching Kelce" — shared some sharp thoughts about her ex. "Once a cheater always a cheater," said Benberry, repeating her past claims about his unfaithfulness. "Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit so I wish her the best of luck but I wouldn't be a girls' girl if I didn't advise her to be smart!" she added.

Benberry also implied that Kelce could be using Swift, but that she may be unable to scope out his true intentions. Although Benberry's initial comments garnered some strong reactions, there were surprisingly many users on X, formerly known as Twitter, that agreed that Swift should heed Benberry's warning — including a big Swift fan account with over 70,000 followers. Unfortunately, Benberry seemingly proved that she may have had ulterior motives, as she shaded Swift shortly thereafter. According to Page Six, Benberry reportedly liked a rude comment about the singer's looks.

Here's what Kelce's team has to say.