4 Signs Travis & Taylor's Relationship Is More Serious Than We Thought

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's "Love Story" seems like something out of a movie. The rumored couple's relationship has only been going on for a couple of months, but could the Kansas City Chiefs star be "the 1" for the pop star?

Kelce was the one to spark the conversation around himself and Swift after he revealed in July 2023 that he attempted to shoot his shot at the musician. Kelce explained on the "New Heights" podcast, "If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it." However, Swift was a bit occupied, and the friendship bracelet never made it to her. But this isn't where their love story dies. Little did he know that his confession would make his dream a reality.

Since her split from ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, Swift has been single and ready to mingle, and Kelce put himself on her radar. A source close to the Grammy-winning singer revealed to ET, "She likes that he pursued her and it has been easy and exciting for both of them." The couple's relationship has been relatively playful as they have yet to put a label on whatever is going on between the two, but that doesn't mean they aren't genuine feelings. In fact, their relationship may be a bit more serious than you thought.