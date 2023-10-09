Fans Agree Taylor Swift Is Travis Kelce's Lucky Charm After Vikings Game Absence

Taylor Swift missed the first of Travis Kelce's NFL games since they went public with their courtship — and some fans think it's proof she might be his good luck charm.

Okay, so technically Swift has only attended two of Kelce's games (so far). Swift first touched down on September 24 when Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs played against the Chicago Bears. She also showed her face on October 1 when they played the New York Jets, per ESPN. Fortunately, the Kansas City Chiefs won both games, per CBS, but the real highlight was the intense fanfare surrounding Swift's attendance. Between the viral tweets displaying Swift's animated reaction to Kelce's on-field triumphs and the NFL embracing Swift-mania by briefly weaving "Taylor's version" into its X bio,it's clear that Swift stole the show both times she attended.

This was especially true for the October 1 game, when Swift brought a squad of her famous friends, including Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Sophie Turner, to the game. Unfortunately for eager fans, Swift didn't attend Kelce's October 8 game against the Minnesota Vikings when he wound up injured, per Entertainment Tonight. Of course, Swift's absence didn't actually cause Kelce's injury — but try convincing some of their supporters who believe that had Swift attended, Kelce wouldn't have been injured. (Yes, some have even gone so far as to say Swift's absence had the underpinnings of a curse, per TMZ.) Kelce also fueled the speculation, though he reportedly called Swift his good luck charm, according to The Messenger. The Kansas City Chiefs still won, so that theory isn't conclusive yet.

Either way, Swift was a no-show. Here are the possible reasons why.