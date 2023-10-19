The Rumors Surrounding Travis Kelce's Breakup With Ex Kayla Nicole

Travis Kelce and his former girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, dealt with a few serious rumors regarding their breakup. Although Kelce's current relationship with pop star extraordinaire Taylor Swift has completely captivated the world's attention, she's not the first public figure he's ever dated. One of Kelce's longest public relationships was actually with Nicole, who's best known for her work as a sports journalist and influencer. Kelce and Nicole dated for about five years, between 2017 and 2022. However, their relationship wasn't exactly linear due to their periodic breakups. Despite this, Kelce and Nicole seemed to share a real, healthy bond, which they happily flaunted to their fans and haters alike.

During a February 2022 interview with E! News, Kelce shared the story of how he first connected with his would-be love. "I didn't just go through every single pic and just start liking it immediately," Kelce said of Nicole, who'd caught his eye on Instagram. "It was over the course of a month's span, just following her and liking the pictures that she was posting and watching all of her stories when stories had first started coming out." He continued, "I was just stalking her and then finally on New Year's, she gave in. And, you know, New Year new me. She just shot her shot, jumped in my DMs and the rest is history." Unfortunately, Kelce and Nicole would break up only three short months later, in May 2022.

Here are a few of the rumors that plagued the once-happy couple.