9 Times Donald Trump Was Accused Of Lying Under Oath

Amid former President Donald J. Trump's fraud trial in New York State, headlines are honing in on his penchant for lying under oath. While this trial is the latest in a string of his calculated mistruths on the stand, it's far from his first brush with insincerity. In his many dealings with lawsuits over the years, Trump has become known as an unreliable party and a person of unreliable testimony. When not avoiding questions altogether, he diverts attention away from the problem at hand or confuses the courtroom by explaining himself in a way that either doesn't make sense or doesn't add up, like placing decision making responsibility on his children and then circling back.

That is no surprise to politicos or politically-minded folks since The Washington Post had a running count of the number of false statements he made during his presidency–it topped 30,000. While those statements weren't always made under oath, it does set a precedent that the former president tends to conflate truth and fiction. He has also faced thousands of lawsuits in his decades of businesses, often leaving him in a financial lurch.

During his libel case against journalist Timothy L. O'Brien, author of "TrumpNation," Trump admitted in his deposition that he had lied under oath 30 times in his life. Granted, that was back in 2011, so that number has undoubtedly risen since then. Let's revisit some of the many times Trump has taken the stand or done a deposition and lied under oath.